Alex Johnson Brings Leadership on and off the Ice

Published on September 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron Prowlers assistant general manager and assistant coach Alex Johnson will be back on the ice this season. This will be his eighth season playing for Port Huron and fifth in the front office.

For the second-straight campaign, Johnson was the only Prowler to appear in all 56 regular-season games. He had a career year, setting personal bests with 45 assists and 65 points. The point total led all Empire Division defensemen. Johnson's assist total and his +31 +/- rating were both best on the team and he also tied for the team lead with nine power play goals. 2024-25 was also the first time the 34-year-old eclipsed a point-per-game average.

"I'm excited to get the 25-26 season started," Johnson said. "Last year didn't end the way we wanted it to but we made many great steps in the right direction. We built a great core who we are starting the year with and should start off strong and build momentum as the season goes on. The organization as whole has had a lot of changes for the better that's going to help us get to the next level of where we want to be. I fully believe with the staff and players we have, we have what it takes to take the jump into being one of the most feared teams in the league. Every single night we will be a problem for whoever is in front of us. We have what it takes to win and we know we are going to win."

The three-time FPHL all-star and former captain has a chance to continue to build on his status as an all-time Prowler in 2025-26. In franchise history, Johnson sits fourth in goals (87), assists (176), and points (263). He is five games played behind Dalton Jay for the second most in franchise history. The FPHL veteran began his career with the Brewster Bull Dogs and Danbury Titans before joining Port Huron via dispersal draft in 2017.

"Johnny has been doing it at a high level for a long time," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He's a very gifted skater, makes hard plays with the puck, and is always a threat to score with the puck on his stick. Johnny will never make a mistake due to lack of effort on the ice and his intensity is second to none. As a player and as an assistant coach, his leadership, commitment and sacrifice will be pivotal to the success of the group on and off the ice."

The Prowlers are set to begin training camp on Monday and begin the regular season in Danbury on October 10.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.