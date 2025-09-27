Thunderbirds Acquire Cody Oaks from Sentinels

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman/forward Cody Oakes from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for defenseman/forward Colton Wiacek. Oakes returns to the organization after previously playing fifty-eight games with the Thunderbirds.

Cody Oakes, 28, Defenseman/Forward, of Aurora, Colorado, played fifty-two games last season for the Motor City Rockers (inactive) before being acquired by the Sentinels in the 2025 FPHL Dispersal Draft. He scored seven goals and recorded nine assists for sixteen total points. He appeared in thirty-five games during the 2023-2024 regular season for the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Oakes scored seven goals and notched twelve assists for nineteen total points. He has skated in one hundred and sixty-eight total career FPHL games over seven seasons. Oakes has netted twenty-five goals and recorded thirty-three assists for fifty-eight total points in his professional hockey career. In addition to playing for the Thunderbirds, Rockers, and Bobcats, he has also previously played for the Port Huron Prowlers and Danville Dashers (defunct). Prior to beginning his professional hockey career during the 2018-2019 season, Oakes skated for the Superior RoughRiders (WSHL, Superior, Colorado). He is 6'1", 194 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Colton Wiacek, 23, Defenseman/Forward, of St. Thomas, Ontario, signed a professional contract tryout (PTO) with the Thunderbirds on July 9th, 2025. He skated in thirty-eight games with Dashers Hockey (defunct) last season. Wiacek's lone point of the 2024-2025 regular season was a primary assist in the Dashers' 6-2 home loss to the Binghamton Black Bears on December 13th, 2024. He also appeared in two games last season for the Tillsonburg Thunder (OSHL, Tillsonburg, Ontario), with whom he skated in nineteen games during the 2023-2024 regular season. Wiacek served as the Captain for the Potomac Patriots (USPHL Premier, Dale City, Virginia) for the 2022-2023 season. He netted two goals and recorded twelve assists for fourteen total points in forty games played. In addition to his time with the Patriots, Wiacek also previously skated for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes (USHL Premier, Wake Forest, North Carolina), Espanola Express (NOJHL, Espanola, Ontario), and St. Thomas Stars (GOJHL, St. Thomas, Ontario). He is 6'2", 201 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Thunderbirds will host a Season Ticket Pick Up Party in the Nest inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, October 1st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase the team's newly designed jerseys. Season Ticket Holders who are unable to attend the event may pick up their tickets at the VIP entrance before Twin City's opening game of the season on Friday, October 17th.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







