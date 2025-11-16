Thunderbirds Net Three Powerplay Goals to Down Bobcats

Published on November 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), netted three powerplay goals during the 2nd period of Saturday's showdown with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, and won the game by a final score of 3-1. Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Liam Blomquist scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the win. Dysen Skinner backstopped Twin City to victory in a forty-save performance. The Thunderbirds return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will begin at 7:35pm, and Saturday's battle will start at 6:05pm.

The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-10 margin during Saturday's scoreless opening period. Twin City netted three consecutive powerplay goals during the 2nd period to take a 3-0 lead in the matchup. The first goal of the night was scored at 10:42 of the 2nd period by Jiri Pestuka. Timofei Smirnov and Jiri Pestuka each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Zach White netted a powerplay goal at 17:09 of the 2nd period to give Twin City a two-goal lead in the battle. Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford each notched an assist on White's powerplay goal. The final goal of Saturday's 2nd period was netted with less than two minutes to play by Liam Blomquist. Timofei Smirnov and Jiri Pestuka each recorded an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by a 19-11 margin during the middle period, and carried a three-goal advantage into the 3rd period.

Justin Daly scored the only goal of Saturday's final period. His goal was assisted by Nicholas Stuckless and Damon Furuseth, and brought the Bobcats within two of the Thunderbirds' advantage in the matchup. The Thunderbirds battled through two minutes of Blue Ridge's empty-net, extra attacker time, at the end of the game, and won the showdown by a final score of 3-1. Twin City was outshot 17-8 during the 3rd period, and 41-37 overall during the matchup. The Thunderbirds collected their first win of the season against the Bobcats, and improved to 3-7-0 overall.

Dysen Skinner turned away all but one of the Bobcats' shots on net to record his first win of the season in goal for the Thunderbirds. Anthony Shrum dropped the game in net for Blue Ridge in a 34-save-on-37 shots performance.

Dysen Skinner was named the 1st Star of Saturday night's game, with teammates Jiri Pestuka and Liam Blomquist earning 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

#FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.