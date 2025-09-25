Introducing the Twin City Thunderbirds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A new era of hockey in Winston-Salem begins today as the Thunderbirds professional hockey franchise officially rebrands as the Twin City Thunderbirds, marking a historic new chapter in the organization's journey and identity. The franchise hosted a press conference earlier today at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to introduce the team's fresh new look and formally welcome new ownership into the organization.

The Thunderbirds' new visual identity will continue to proudly honor the loyalty, unity, and passion of the fan base. The newly unveiled crest is accented with vibrant red, bold black, and clean white colors. The logo features the interlocked letters "T" and "C," and introduces a modern emblem that balances strength and simplicity. This mark will appear across jerseys, merchandise, and digital platforms, giving Thunderbirds fans a powerful new symbol to represent their team.

The rebrand reflects not only a modernized look, but also the long-term commitment of ownership to the continued growth of professional hockey in Winston-Salem. The Thunderbirds will continue to enhance connections with the community, local businesses, and partners. With an exciting new look and renewed energy, the Thunderbirds are prepared to build upon their legacy while ushering in a bold new future for Winston-Salem hockey.

"Our organization has always believed that Winston-Salem is one of the strongest hockey markets in the Southeast. This community has supported us with unmatched passion, and we are very proud of the legacy of this franchise. This is an exciting new chapter for us, and we look forward to continuing to elevate what we do both on and off the ice. We can't wait for the season to start, and are excited to welcome everyone to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on October 17th for our home opener." - Chief Executive Officer Cary Ross

"I'm excited to bring a fresh energy to our loyal fanbase. This is an exciting time for our franchise, and this bold new look reflects that. We are looking forward to the continued growth of the organization among our partners and loyal supporters, and can't wait for the start of the new season!"- Ownership Partner Chris Bryniarski

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games went on sale on Friday, September 19th. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Thunderbirds will host a Season Ticket Pick Up Party in the Nest inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, October 1st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase the team's newly designed jerseys. Season Ticket Holders who are unable to attend the event may pick up their tickets at the VIP entrance before Twin City's opening game of the season on Friday, October 17th.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether

