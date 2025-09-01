Thunderbirds Sign Noah Hippolyte-Smith to PTO

September 1, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed forward Noah Hippolyte-Smith to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Noah Hippolyte-Smith, 26, Forward, of Milton, Ontario, appeared in fifty-four games last season for the Biloxi Breakers (formerly Mississippi Sea Wolves). He scored five goals and notched eight assists for a total of thirteen points. Hippolyte-Smith made his professional hockey debut during the 2023-2024 regular season for the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He scored two goals and recorded three assists in twenty-six games played. Hippolyte-Smith has skated in eighty career FPHL games. He has netted seven goals and recorded eleven assists for eighteen total points in his career. Before his professional career, Hippolyte-Smith skated for Davenport University (ACHA, Grand Rapids, Michigan), and various Ontario Junior Hockey League teams, including the Burlington Cougars (Burlington, Ontario), Toronto Patriots (Etobicoke, Ontario), Cobourg Cougars (Cobourg, Ontario), Milton Icehawks (King City, Ontario), and Toronto Jr. Canadiens (Newmarket, Ontario).

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







