National Anthem Singers Wanted
August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
The Carolina Thunderbirds are looking for passionate vocalists to perform the national anthem during the 2025-2026 season. Whether you're a soloist, choir member, or part of a band, this is your moment to shine.
Interested? Reach out to Hannah Holland at hholland@carolinathunderbirds.com to get involved!
