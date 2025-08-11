National Anthem Singers Wanted

August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds are looking for passionate vocalists to perform the national anthem during the 2025-2026 season. Whether you're a soloist, choir member, or part of a band, this is your moment to shine.

Interested? Reach out to Hannah Holland at hholland@carolinathunderbirds.com to get involved!







