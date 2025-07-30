Thunderbirds Sign Forward Ryan Glazer to PTO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed forward Ryan Glazer to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Ryan Glazer, 23, Forward, of Montréal, Québec, joins the Thunderbirds following three seasons at SUNY Morrisville (NCAA DIII, Morrisville, New York). He appeared in fifty-three games during his collegiate career with the Mustangs. Glazer scored nine goals and recorded twelve assists for twenty-one total points during his three seasons skating for SUNY Morrisville. His six goals and fourteen points during the 2024-2025 campaign were the most among all Mustangs skaters. Before his collegiate career with SUNY Morrisville, Glazer played for the Hearst Lumberjacks of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL), Amherst Ramblers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL), Brockville Braves of the CCHL (Central Canada Hockey League), and Brockville Tikis of the CCHL2 (Central Canada Hockey League 2).

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







