Thunderbirds Sign Forward Michael Mania to PTO

Published on August 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed forward Michael Mania to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Michael Mania, 26, Forward, of Bayville, New Jersey, joins the Thunderbirds following a five-year collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA DIII, Dartmouth, Massachusetts). Mania appeared in ninety-one games for the Corsairs from 2020-2025. He scored twenty-six goals and notched thirty-one assists for fifty-seven total points during his collegiate career. Mania served as an Alternate Captain for UMass-Dartmouth during the 2024-2025 season. Before his collegiate career, he skated for the New York Aviators (USPHL, New York, New York) and the Philadelphia Revolution (EHL, Warwick, Pennsylvania).

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







