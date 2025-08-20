Hat Tricks, Advanced Computer Technologies Renew Partnership

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with Advanced Computer Technologies for the 2025-26 season.

Advanced Computer Technologies will be featured on the chest of the Hat Tricks' official game jerseys throughout the season. In addition, ACT will maintain a strong presence inside the Danbury Ice Arena with signage and featured spots during the live game broadcasts. Advanced will also proudly sponsor a promotional night at the arena.

Advanced Computer Technologies (ACT) is a Connecticut-based IT and cybersecurity firm with offices in Norwalk and Shelton. With over 40 years of experience, ACT specializes in providing comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud technologies to small and mid-sized businesses across Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Their client-centric approach emphasizes proactive support, customized solutions, and a commitment to keeping businesses secure and efficient in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Advanced Computer Technologies," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "ACT not only brings top-notch IT expertise to the community, but they also have passionate Hat Tricks fans on their team! We're proud to work with a company that shares our love for hockey and our commitment to supporting local businesses, and we look forward to another fantastic season together."







