Hat Tricks Name John Bierchen Head Coach

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that John Bierchen has been named the team's head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Bierchen, 37, brings more than a decade of diverse coaching experience across North America and Europe. He most recently served as associate head coach of the Nordic Hockey Academy U20 program in Austria. Previously, he led EA Oberösterreich's U20 squad and Kärpät U18 Akatemia in Finland's U18 SM-sarja.

The Clearwater, Florida, native's coaching journey began in the United States with stops at SUNY-Canton (NCAA Division III) and the Columbus Cottonmouths (SPHL), followed by a head coaching position at his alma mater, the University of Alabama. In just the program's second year at the ACHA Division I level, he guided the Crimson Tide to a 19-14-2 record. Bierchen then advanced to the ECHL as an assistant with the Indy Fuel before returning to the SPHL to take charge of the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2018.

Internationally, Bierchen's experience spans coaching roles in Luxembourg, Finland and Austria, including service with Luxembourg's national team.

"Joining a first-class organization like Danbury with such a rich and unique hockey history is an incredible opportunity," Bierchen said. "I've heard only amazing things about the staff and fans. The Danbury hockey community has been there from the beginning and only grown stronger over the years. I am looking forward to experiencing their passion and giving them more moments to cheer for."

"John brings a wealth of experience from all levels of hockey, from North America to Europe," general manager AJ Galante said. "He understands the type of team Danbury fans expect to see, hardworking, physical and competitive every night. We're confident he will continue to build on the strong culture we've established here."

"We'll play with a style of hockey that won't allow anyone to be 'planting the flag,'" Bierchen added. "Both because of the results on the scoreboard and our approach each shift. Danbury already has its identity and culture, a unique but traditional, tough-to-play-against, defending-home-ice style that's been well documented over the city's hockey history. It's my job to hold the players to that standard every single day. My family and I are looking forward to meeting everyone, and we can't wait to experience the Danbury Ice Arena on opening night."

"Danbury has always had a special connection between the players on the ice and the fans in the stands," team president Herm Sorcher said. "John gets that. He knows the importance of defending home ice, embracing the city's unique identity and giving our fans a team they can be proud of. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Hat Tricks family."

Before transitioning to coaching, Bierchen played as a goaltender for the University of Alabama (ACHA) and appeared in the SPHL with the Columbus Cottonmouths.







