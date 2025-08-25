River Dragons Deal Joshua Liu to Carolina

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that defenseman Josh Liu has been traded to the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for future considerations.

Liu, 19, played six games with the River Dragons last year, following an impressive stint in the GMHL. In 33 combined games during the 2024-25 season with the Bradford Bulls and Tottenham Railers, the left-shot defenseman recorded 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists).

