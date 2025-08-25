Prowlers Add All-Conference Goaltender to Crease

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the signing of rookie goaltender Bailey Huber. The 24-year-old spent the last four years at Saint John's University in his home state of Minnesota.

As a senior, Huber posted a 6-7-1 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. His numbers were even better in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play as he had a conference-best .936 save percentage and finished second with an even 2.00 goals-against average. He also notched a 32-save shutout at Saint Mary's in January. Huber was named All-MIAC in March.

"We're very excited to add Bailey to our goaltending room this season," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "There's a lot about his game that we love and his maturity and mentality will serve him well in pro hockey. This is an exciting time for Bailey as he transitions to pro and a great opportunity. He has the potential to have an excellent pro career and we're excited to watch him battle."

The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native's career 2.41 goals-against average is the fifth-best in program history and goes along with a .918 save percentage and 20-20-5 record with three shutouts. Before college, Huber played two years in the NA3HL with the Granite City Lumberjacks and had a career record of 30-13-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .913 save percentage with six shutouts.

