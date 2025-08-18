Prowlers Sign Franklin Pierce Defenseman Spinale

The Port Huron Prowlers have headed back to the college ranks for another rookie defenseman in Franklin Pierce University's Brendan Spinale. The 23-year-old is turning pro after four years of NCAA DIII hockey.

As a senior last season, Spinale recorded four points in 29 games for the Ravens. He also had 16 penalty minutes.

"Spinale is hungry for an opportunity," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He is a player that stands out to me as someone who is a competitor and is driven. I look forward to seeing him compete and I'm excited to get started."

Spinale played three of his four college seasons with Franklin Pierce after a freshman season split between Anna Maria College's NCAA DIII and CHF teams. He finished his NCAA career with 10 points in 50 games. Spinale played high school hockey at Blue Hills Regional Tech in his home state, Massachusetts, and Vermont Academy.

