Hat Tricks Add Defenseman Jacob Crespo

Published on August 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jacob Crespo on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Crespo, 25, is coming off his senior season at Curry College (NCAA III), where he appeared in 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign, recording three points (one goal, two assists). He helped the Colonels capture the NCAA III (CNE) Championship and was named to the NCAA III (CNE) Community Service Team. Over four seasons with Curry, Crespo totaled 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 56 games, with his most productive year coming in 2023-24 when he played in 24 games and posted five points (one goal, four assists) along with 36 penalty minutes.

"Jacob is a young defensive prospect with great awareness," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He comes to us from a winning college program, and I'm a firm believer in winning cultures and the players they produce. He'll be a key part of our youth movement here."

Prior to Curry, Crespo split time between the NAHL and EHL. He spent two seasons with the Maine Nordiques, appearing in 58 games from 2019-21 and recording six points while logging 67 penalty minutes. Midway through the 2020-21 season, he was moved to the New Jersey 87's (EHL), where he produced seven points in nine regular-season games and added four points in seven playoff contests.

Crespo began his junior career with the Walpole Express (EHL) in 2018-19, appearing in 33 games and tallying seven points along with 55 penalty minutes.







