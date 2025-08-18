River Dragons Voted Columbus' Best Attraction

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce that the club has been recognized with three Columbus People's Choice Awards.

The River Dragons received multiple awards in the 'Things To Do' category, solidifying the team's stance as a premier entertainment attraction in Columbus. Specifically, the River Dragons placed first in Columbus Attractions, second in Family Attractions, and third in Children's Birthday Party Venues.

"As a lifelong Columbus native, it means a great deal for the River Dragons to be recognized by this community," said Mac Hill, River Dragons Manager of Business Operations. "The support of the great people of Columbus has always driven us, and we're honored to be part of what makes this city special."

Columbus' People's Choice is an annual program launched by the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, designed to spotlight businesses and individuals that go above and beyond in our community. This year, more than 2,200 businesses and organizations were nominated across 200 categories, resulting in over 186,000 votes being cast.







