Biloxi Makes Big Waves with Rosenzweig
Published on August 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Biloxi Breakers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have acquired goaltender Josh Rosenzweig from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for financial considerations.
Rosenzweig posted an impressive 2.21 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage across 27 games last season. He also brings extensive major junior experience, having appeared in 77 OHL games with the Niagara IceDogs, where he set the league record for most saves in a single game (61).
"We had the opportunity to bring Rosey here, and we got it done," said Breakers Head Coach and GM, Charlie Pens. "He had a great season last year, and I'm confident we now have the best goaltending tandem in the league. Rosey is acrobatic, aggressive, and makes big saves at key moments in games. At 6'2" with his lanky frame, he can pull off Hasek-type stops. We're thrilled to have him and Bouch in Biloxi this season."
Season tickets are on sale now at BiloxiBreakers.net! For sponsorship opportunities, please contact ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.
