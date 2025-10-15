The Current: Topeka and Athens

Published on October 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - Continuing on through our season previews, we bring another pair of newer franchises to the spotlight. First, we dive into the Topeka Scarecrows as they gear up for their inaugural season under Robbie Nichols. Then, we explore the emerging juggernaut Athens Rock Lobsters heading into year 2 off of an exceptional launch last year.

Topeka Scarecrows

The Topeka pro hockey market could not be more ready to have a team back in the Stormont Vail Events Center. They went with the name "Scarecrows" as a nod to the CHL's Topeka Scarecrows who played from 1998-2001, the last time pro hockey was in Topeka. After a successful 4-game neutral site set in front of an average of over 3500 fans last year, 2024 FPHL Executive of the Year Don Lewis decided to pull the trigger. Robbie Nichols will steer the ship for Lewis' Scarecrows in year 1, and an active and engaging offseason has things looking very promising. Nichols, while known for his incredible outfits behind the bench, also brings an extensive playing and coaching resume. The former NHL draft pick never made it quite there, but did secure a Calder Cup and over 2100 penalty minutes with 360+ points in a 14-year playing career. Nichols also was a General Manager in the ECHL for 7 seasons, and owns 3 summer baseball teams as well. As someone who knows a copious amount about not only hockey, but the business of sports, Nichols' hiring will prove to be a strong move.

Matchups (12): Home (8): 1/2, 1/3, 1/9, 1/10, 2/12, 2/13, 3/5, 3/6, Away (4): 10/17, 10/18, 12/5, 12/6

Key Draft Selections: TJ Sneath (F), Scott Coash (F), Sammy Bernard (G), Connor Lind (D)

Topeka had a unique expansion draft, picking several capable offensive players that would boil down to only a couple officially signing. Among them from Motor City was TJ Sneath, averaging more than a point per game in 70 FPHL games. Sneath has spent significant time with several SPHL clubs and will be a top line weapon in Topeka. Sneath becomes even more dangerous on the powerplay, scoring more than 35% of his goals with a man up. Consistent production from him will be an X factor for the Scarecrows to be competitive in a top-heavy Empire division. Scott Coash is another versatile forward that frequently finds the score sheet, and has proved he can do it year after year. 15 career game winning goals speaks to his leadership in timely moments, and he automatically joins the conversation as a candidate for Topeka's scoring leader. Sammy Bernard comes off a solid season for the Columbus River Dragons going 17-8-2 with a career best 2.83 goals against average and 3 shutouts. He is the frontrunner with experience to start in between the pipes this season, hoping to build on his previous success. And finally is Connor Lind. The former Columbus d-man comes off a career year in just about every statistical category. In addition to his tangible production, Lind plays very physical hockey. Nichols also stated, "We won't be pushed around in our own barn," and Lind will be one to make sure of that.

Key Offseason Moves: Elijah Wilson (F), Jacob Gagnon (D), Doug Blaisdell (D)

The expectations for Elijah Wilson after being acquired are pretty clear. Coach Nichols live on the news proclaimed that Elijah WIlson will "...score 30-40 goals this season guaranteed." Coming off a career high 29 marks with a whopping 18.4% shot percentage, nobody would be surprised to see Wilson prove Nichols to be correct. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be one of the league's most revered offensive weapons. Jacob Gagnon comes off a very unique rookie season with the Dashers Hockey Club. Leading all Dashers' defenseman in points, Gagnon would join the SPHL's Quad City Storm for a few months and provide them serviceable production before returning to Danville. His aggressive style of play paired with an offensive mindset makes him a versatile piece for Coach Nichols to plug into any scenario. Doug Blaisdell is another offensive defenseman with plenty of experience to help reign in a new era. Blaisdell played multiple SPHL seasons before joining the Rockers and posting 17 points in 29 games. If his production translates, the Scarecrows will look like bandits for the move.

Athens Rock Lobsters

The Athens Rock Lobsters raised the standard by a wide margin with their impressive inaugural season. After a delayed opening of Akins Ford Arena, the state of the art facility would open its doors to a whopping 104,000 fans by season's end, the 3rd best mark in the league. The team made sure to back up all the glitz and glamor with a 43-10-3 record, and 11 of those wins in dramatic extra-time fashion. They would go on to have the league MVP and points leader (Milan, 101), goals leader (Gallant, 40), Defenseman of the Year (Shinkaruk) and best goaltender tandem in the Fed (Rozenswieg/Lavalliere). With all these pieces, Athens quickly established themselves as one of the most competitive teams league wide, but had a disappointingly brief postseason run. Unfortunately for Athens, even though they return many of the league's best skaters and award winners, they will be without the 2025 FPHL Coach of the Year: Steve Martinson. Martinson, the winningest American-born head coach in the history of pro hockey, packs up for a familiar endeavor. He joins the Allen Americans once again as Head Coach and General Manager, a place he's already been credited with 396 wins and 4 titles. As Athens wishes Marty the best, they had to fill a gaping vacancy he left behind. Within weeks, Garrett Rutledge was coined as the teams' next head coach. Rutledge was the 2023 FPHL Coach of the Year with the Carolina Thunderbirds and has also coached in the OHL. Bringing in a proven coach who can recruit and pairing him with a lethal core has the stars beginning to align before the puck is even dropped.

Matchups (2): Away (2): 1/23, 1/24

Key Returners: Garrett Milan (F), Carter Shinkaruk (D), Filip Virgili (F), Kayson Gallant (F), William Lavalliere (G)

Including the handful not listed, this is arguably the best batch of returners next to Binghamton. Garrett Milan is the ultimate gamer. The reigning MVP can do it all and was the only player to reach triple-digit points with his 101 last year. It's simple, good things happen when he's on the ice. His poise, prowess, and playmaking ability put him on the short list to repeat as scoring champion. Reigning FPHL Defenseman of the Year and Captain Carter Shinkaruk is more than ready for round 2 in Athens. A forward by trade turned defenseman, Shinkaruk proved he could support the back end while posting 14 goals and 63 assists. He nearly doubled his previous career high point total and is a key reason the first year of pro hockey in Athens was a success. Aggressive yet patient forward Filip Virgili returns as well to bear the assistant captain's "A." A 3 year member of the SPHL's Quad City Storm has now found a new and formidable home in Athens. He's a guy who can crush you down low on the powerplay, potting 10 of his 28 goals on the powerplay. Averaging 1.3 points in 54 contests, Virgilli's consistency and dependability will pay dividends in the Athens top 6. As if it couldn't get any better, reigning FPHL goals leader Kayson Gallant (40) is back with a vengeance. Gallant's success was not by luck, as he posted the highest shot percentage on the team at 21.6%. 16 of those 40 came on the powerplay. PSA to the rest of the league, do not take penalties against Athens, because they'll make you pay. Any good team needs a backbone in net, and for Athens it'll be WIlliam Lavalliere. Lavalliere pinballed through Columbus and Monroe before ultimately winding up with the Rock Lobsters. He ranked 3rd in the FPHL with a .925 save percentage, and posted a record of 12-2-1 with a 2.38 goals against average.

Key Additions: Kolby Johnson (F), Chris Mott (F), Carter McPhail (G),

The Kolby Johnson signing was another great move to bolster the physicality. Johnson has been all over the states since turning pro 2 seasons ago. Most recently he was the ECHL's Worcester Railers, logging 4 points and 100 penalty minutes across 34 games. He is a heavyweight, and has proven in the FP, SP, and ECHL that he can hang with the toughest customers. With all the talent Athens holds, you need a guy in Johnson to play sheriff and protect them. Chris Mott comes over from Binghamton after logging 29 points in 45 games to help the Black Bears capture the Commissioner's Cup. Mott goes from the juggernaut of the Empire to arguably the best in the Continental Division. With the right talent around him, he could find his way onto the second line. Former NCAA and USNTDP netminder Carter McPhail joins the club to complete the tandem with Lavalliere. His wealth of experience facing exceptional talent will translate well to his success in the FPHL.

Key Departures: Orca Wiesblatt (F), Malik Johnson (F), Josh Rozensweig (G)

The Athens Rock Lobsters were planning to be without their star forward Orca Wiesblatt for 2026 with Steve Martinson giving him an ECHL camp invitation in Allen. But on September 14, 2025, Orca tragically lost his life in a car accident. The FPHL and Hockey Community mourned the loss, remembering Orca for his aggressive style of play, offensive poise, and trademark smile. In an effort to honor Orca, the Athens Rock Lobsters will play at Akins Ford Arena with Orca's locker name bar underneath the sheet at the center ice dot. The Biloxi Breakers thoughts and prayers are with the Wiesblatt family. Rest in peace, Orca.

Malik Johnson also received an invitation to Allen camp. The former Rock Lobster assistant captain was about a point per game player, and does have ECHL experience already. His loss will be greatly missed, but he has the potential to be a key depth piece in Allen. Josh Rozenswieg's departure was of sudden nature. Coming off a year as an indisputable top 3 goaltender in the FPHL, he was sent to the Biloxi Breakers for cash considerations. All signs point to McPhail's addition as a potential reason for Rosey heading to the Gulf Coast. It will be a great dual when he goes against former teammates in January.







