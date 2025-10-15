Series Preview: Home Sweet Home

Published on October 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers take a 2-0-0 record into their home opener against the Watertown Wolves this weekend. It will begin a six-game homestand for Port Huron.

The Prowlers opened the season in a much-anticipated rematch from last season's playoffs with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Amidst fights and penalties, Port Huron quieted Danbury Ice Arena both nights with wins of 3-1 and 4-0. Arttu Heikkilä and Nick Favaro each scored their first goal with the Prowlers while Reid Cooper stopped 85 of 86 shots he faced over the two games. Port Huron is off to a 2-0-0 start with six points and tied with the Topeka Scarecrows atop the Empire Division.

The Wolves had the pleasure of watching the Binghamton Black Bears raise their championship banner for the second-straight season. On Friday, they got third-period goals from Steven Klinck and Jake Schultz to tie things up but ultimately fell in the shootout. They switched venues to Watertown Municipal Arena the next night and the score was knotted up at three heading into the third. The Black Bears scored four unanswered in the final 20 minutes to take it 7-3. Watertown starts the season 0-1-1 with one point and sits fourth in the Empire.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Dylan Marty (F) - Marty recorded three helpers on Saturday and was flying around the ice all weekend in Danbury. His power-play unit scored twice in the series finale.

Wolves - Jake Schultz (D) - One of three Wolves who didn't play anywhere last season, Schultz was a linesman in the FPHL in 2024-25, but came out of retirement this summer. He got his first goal back on Friday against his old team in Binghamton.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP) is 2 assists away from 200 in the FPHL ... Dustin Henning (WAT) will play in his 600th career pro game on Friday ... The Prowlers have never started 3-0-0 in franchise history ... The Wolves were outshot 102-48 by Binghamton last weekend

SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct. 17, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Oct. 18, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







