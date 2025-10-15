Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Goaltender Anton Borodkin from Watertown

Published on October 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, have announced the acquisition of goaltender Anton Borodkin and financial considerations from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for the rights to goalie Matt Lenz.

Borodkin, a 6'2" Russian-born netminder, was a key part of Watertown's early success last season. He finished the year with an 18-13-0 record and an impressive .907 save percentage.

"Borodkin comes highly recommended by former teammates currently on our roster," said Bobcats Management. "He's a proven goaltender who can steal games - and that's exactly what we're looking for."

Additional Transaction News:

Anthony Shrum has returned from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and will rejoin the Bobcats roster.

