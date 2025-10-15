Forwards Zach Pamaylaon, Jesse Swanson and Joshua Tomasi Suspended by FPHL
Published on October 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that forwards Zach Pamaylaon (five games), Jesse Swanson (two games), and Joshua Tomasi (one game) have been suspended by the FPHL for actions committed during games on Oct. 10-11.
Additionally, Swanson, 22, has announced his retirement, and forward Mathias Tellström has failed to report to the Hat Tricks.
