Hat Tricks Sign Forward Jake Raleigh

Published on October 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Jake Raleigh on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Raleigh, 28, joins the Hat Tricks following a 2024-25 campaign split between the SPHL and FPHL. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native appeared in 43 games with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), recording 17 points (nine goals, eight assists), while also seeing time with the Motor City Rockers (five games) and Columbus River Dragons (one game, one goal) earlier in the year.

"Jake is a guy who plays a full 200 feet every shift," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's an absolute workhorse with proven success in both our league and the SPHL. We were close to signing him over the summer, so we're really excited to have a second chance to bring him in."

The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder enjoyed his best professional season in 2022-23 with the Mississippi Sea Wolves (FPHL), posting 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists) in 51 games. He also played briefly for the Delaware Thunder during the 2021-22 campaign, the same year he concluded a four-year collegiate career at Post University (NCAA Division III).

At Post, Raleigh was a consistent offensive contributor, totaling 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 103 career games from 2017-22.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton before returning home versus the Black Bears on Saturday, Oct. 18. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.