Forward Noah Robinson Returned from Loan by Jacksonville Icemen

Published on October 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that forward Noah Robinson has been returned from loan by the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL). He will immediately rejoin the Hat Tricks roster.

Robinson, 28, came to the Hat Tricks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Monroe Moccasins on Nov. 21, 2024. The 6-foot, 205-pound winger recorded 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 40 games with Danbury, adding to his four points (three goals, one assist) from Monroe. He had two four-point games in a three-game span, collecting two goals and six assists on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, 2024.

"Noah is one of those players who always knows where to be at the right time. He has great instincts, a lethal shot, and, most importantly, he's a great teammate," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "I'm expecting a big year from him."

In his rookie season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco in 2023-24, the Mississauga, Ontario, native posted 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games.

Robinson was drafted 101st overall in the 2014 OHL draft after winning a USPHL U16 championship in 2013-14 and earning a silver medal at the 2012-13 OHL Gold Cup. Before turning pro, he spent five years at SUNY Canton (NCAA Division III), playing three seasons and recording 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 59 games.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton before returning home versus the Black Bears on Saturday, Oct. 18.







