Hat Tricks Shut Out, 4-0, Swept by Prowlers in Opening Weekend Series

Published on October 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks failed to score despite 40 shots on Prowlers netminder Reid Cooper and dropped both games in their opening weekend series at the Danbury Ice Arena.

After starting the season with a 3-1 loss in a game marked by multiple fights and penalties, the Hat Tricks fell 4-0 in the second game of the set. Over two games, the teams combined for a total of 249 penalty minutes.

Prowlers defenseman Brett Lockhart opened the scoring, sneaking a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton at the 11:37 mark of the first period. A now bandaged Prowlers defenseman, Ben Brockway, exacted some revenge on the Hat Tricks, contributing an assist on the goal.

Port Huron forward Reginald Millette made it a 2-0 lead for the Prowlers, snapping a shot past Penton's low stick side just over three minutes into the second period. With 7:36 left in the period, Prowlers forward Aartu Heikkila made it 3-0 after a quick one-timer from the slot on the power play found its way to the back of the net.

Prowlers defenseman Nicholas Favaro put the nail in the coffin, making it 4-0 with a power play one-timer off a feed from Lockhart with 6:31 left in the third period.

For the Hat Tricks, just like the opener, they couldn't solve Cooper at all, allowing him to secure his first shutout of the season. Throughout the weekend, the Hat Tricks pestered Cooper with high shot volume but failed to create high-danger opportunities in front of the net.

On top of the lack of offense by the Hat Tricks, they also struggled to stay out of the box. The Danbury brand of hockey is tough, physical play, not to be confused with undisciplined play. The Hat Tricks took fourteen penalties in the game and 28 for the weekend. That, combined with an unproductive power play that only cashed in on the man advantage once through two games, is a recipe for disaster.

The Hat Tricks return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 17, for their first away game of the year against the two-time defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. The puck drops at 7 p.m.







