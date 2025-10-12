FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on October 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BILOXI BREAKERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MONROE OFFENSE ERUPTS IN 9-6 HOME OPENER THRILLER OVER BILOXI

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins opened the 2025-26 season with a bang Saturday night, riding an explosive first period and late surge to a 9-6 victory over the Biloxi Breakers at the Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe came flying out of the gate, erupting for five goals in the first period to take full control early. Parker Moskal opened the scoring just 2:36 into the game before the Moccasins poured it on with tallies from Christopher Rex Moe, Andrew Bellant and Sam Turner. The offensive pressure chased Biloxi goaltender Josh Rosenzweig, who was pulled after surrendering four goals in the opening frame.

The Breakers battled back in the second and third period, cutting into the lead with timely goals before exploding for four in the final period to pull within one 6-5.

The Moccasins refused to let their home opener slip away. Veteran forward Austin Albrecht broke the deadlock with just over six minutes remaining, sparking a late surge that saw Monroe strike three times down the stretch. Moskal and Moe each added insurance markers to cap off the night.

Monroe outshot Biloxi 53-25, which helped lead them to their first win of the season. Both teams will meet again on Halloween night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Moccasins Pull Away Late in Breakers Inaugural Game

by Devin Dobek

Monroe, LA - After a long offseason, October 11th had finally arrived. With a new team, identity, and staff, the Breakers were ready to go out and show what they could do. In front of a packed Monroe barn with a decorated lineup, the task at hand would not be easy.

It took just 2:36 for the scoring to open, with none other than the Mocs Owner Parker Moskal lighting the lamp with a snapshot to the far side of Rosenzweig. Following the goal, it was so loud it felt like the building was going to cave in. But the Breakers would have an answer. An exceptional, individual effort from Declan Conway following a Moccasins breakdown tied the game at 1. Less than 2 minutes after the equalizer, the goalscorers Moskal and Conway were booked for roughing, and as they headed to the box it seemed like there would be more to come with those two. With the momentum of the building behind them, the Moccasins rattled off 3 straight scores in just a 2:20 span. First it was the power forward Rex Moe cashing in to restore the lead, followed by the first mark from a highly anticipated addition in Andrew Bellant. Still hungry for more, Rex Moe notched his second goal of the evening to close out the run, and the game had opened up at 4-1. As one would expect, this would be the end of Josh Rosenzweig's night. The backup Eloi Bouchard would then enter. Moments later, it was Moskal and Conway round 2. Following a stoppage, Conway and Moskal gave the fans a good bout, and the barking continued leading to a mess on penalty minutes. While they tangoed, Blake Keller and Tucker Scantlebury participated in an undercard fight. With 11 more matchups between the squads this year, you can bet your bottom dollar a rivalry has been born. Once everything was sorted out, a familiar face found his way on the scoresheet. Sam Turner, a 3 year Mississippi SeaWolf, made it 5-1 on an odd-man rush. The shots through 20 minutes heavily favored Monroe at 20-5.

Period 2 was much more docile. It began quickly with the Breakers' Cole Crowder scoring his first professional goal just 21 seconds in to cut the deficit to 3. There were only 3 minor penalties in the middle chapter, and neither team could cash in on special teams. You could certainly tell that Monroe had a lot of skilled veterans, as they clearly head the edge in possession and zone time. However, Eloi Bouchard was on his head now, making some highlight reel saves to keep the visitors in the hockey game. The Moccasins again outshot the Breakers in period 2, this time by a margin of 18-6.

It was time for period 3 in game 1 of the 25-26 campaign, and neither side would disappoint. Biloxi threw the first blow just 1:12 into the frame courtesy of Lucas Piekarczyk. It took just 2 minutes for newcomer Daryk Dube Plouffe to restore the lead to 3. Back and forth we had gone, but now it was time for some runs. Biloxi drew closer with a pair of goals in 3 minutes from Khaden Henry and Curtis Hansen. A hush went over the crowd as what had once been a 4 goal game was now 1. Searching for any kind of momentum, the Moccasins got physical and willed their way to 3 straight goals to pull away. Once again, these came in about a 3 minute span. The ever-critical 7th goal was thanks to Austin Albrecht in his FPHL debut. Hagan Moe scored his first professional goal as the 8th and Parker Moskal capped off a wild night of hockey with his 2nd to conclude the scoring at 9-5.

The Moccasins are in the win column, and will play host next weekend for a 2-game set with their proximate foe the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Breakers will look to rebound as they head out west to play a pair with the Topeka Scarecrows on their home-opening weekend.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Bears Tally 4 Goals in Third to Sweep the Weekend Series

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Part two of the opening FPHL '25-'26 season between the Watertown Wolves moved to the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Saturday evening, as the Wolves try to avenge a 5-4 overtime shootout loss to the Black Bears on opening night.

The Black Bears didn't take long to get things started, scoring at just:54 seconds into the first, when Mac Jansen slapped a shot past Anton Borodkin, assisted by CJ Stubbs and Gavin Yates.

Just a little over a minute later, the Black Bears' Austin Thompson added to the score making it 2-0 at the 2:21 mark, assisted by Jansen. At the 10 minute mark, Steven Klinck would light the lamp for the Wolves, cutting the lead in half. Matthew Gordon and Andrew Uturo were credited with the assists.

Dylan Gutierrez scored his first pro goal and tied the score for the Wolves at 10:49 of the frame, assisted by Kyle Powell, who was playing in his 350th FPHL game.

The Black Bears jumped back into the lead at 13:32 on a Camron Cervone goal, assisted by Zac Sirota and Jacob Shankar.

Binghamton would hold the 3-2 lead into the first break, while outshooting Watertown 18-12 in the period.

Period number two would be a scoreless affair until the 19:43 point of the period, when Darion Benchich redirected a Ryan Gill shot, beating the Bears Wyatt Friedlander, knotting the game at 3-3.

Binghamton continued to outshoot Watertown, holding a 16-11 edge in the second.

Period three belonged to the Black Bears, as they were able to add 4 goals to the score and take 7-3 win.

First it was CJ Stubbs at the 3:18 mark assisted by Gavin Yates and Joowon Kim making it 4-3.

Then it was Joowon Kim's turn as he lit the lamp at the 4:56 with redirect of a Stubbs shot. Yates again would get the helper.

At 10:02 Kim added his second goal of the period, assisted by Scott Ramaekers and Jesse Anderson, extending the lead to 6-3.

At the 16:56 mark, Austin Thompson added one more goal to the tally, assisted by Stubbs, and closing out the scoring for the night.

Next weekend the Wolves head out on the road to battle the Port Huron Prowlers, while the Black Bears will head home to Binghamton for the first game of a home and home weekend matchup with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Kim's Big Night Leads to Black Bear's Victory

by Cole Parenti

Watertown, NY - The Black Bears and Watertown Wolves clashed in the North Country for their second meeting in as many nights. The Black Bears skated away with a 7-3 victory, thanks to the efforts of several new players.

Mac Jansen got the night started with his first regulation goal of the season, scoring on the power play. The Black Bears doubled their lead just two minutes later, as Austin Thompson found the back of the net. The Wolves responded quickly, tying the game with goals from Klinck and Gutierrez. Binghamton regained the lead with their first goal from the blue line, as Cam Cervone fired a seeing-eye shot that found twine. The teams skated off to the locker rooms with the Black Bears holding a one-goal lead after the first period.

The second period featured just one goal, as goaltending tightened on both sides. Darion Benchich redirected a Ryan Gil shot to tie the game with under a minute to play, sending the contest into the third period knotted at 3-3.

The third period was all Black Bears, as they rattled off four unanswered goals. The go-ahead tally came on the power play from C.J. Stubbs. Rookie Tim Kim then added two more, finishing plays in front of the net to extend Binghamton's lead. Austin Thompson capped off the scoring with his second goal of the night, sealing a 7-3 win and the Black Bears' first regulation victory of the season.

Wyatt Friedlander was terrific in his debut, stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced. His counterpart, Anton Borodkin, had a tougher night, stopping 42 of 49 shots.

The Black Bears collect three points on the road and look ahead to their next game at home next Friday, when they face the Danbury Hat Tricks.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at PEE DEE ICECATS

IceCats Record First Win in Franchise History

by Jonathan Hudson

Florence, SC - The PeeDee IceCats earned their first win in franchise history, toppling the Columbus River Dragons 7-5 in the Florence Center on Saturday night. Trevor Lord led the IceCats to victory, netting three in the high-scoring affair.

Box Score:

PIC, #17 Wilson Houston (#23 Eli Rivers), 7:06, 1st 1-0

PIC, #19 Nick Gullo, (#16 Lord and #22 Dustin Jesseau), 11:47 1st 2-0

PIC, #16 Trevor Lord, (#19 Nick Gullo, #22 Dustin Jesseau), 14:08 1st 3-0

CLB, #15 Kyle Moore (#11 Kirk Underwood, #8 Tyler Barrow), 14:51, 1st 3-1

CLB, #28 Ryan Galvin (#74 Kevin Szabad and #36 Matt Stoia), 15:47, 1st 3-2

CLB, #11 Kirk Underwood (#8 Tyler Barrow), 1:45, 2nd 3-3

CLB, #8 Tyler Barrow (#74 Kevin Szabad), 2:07, 2nd 4-3

PIC, #23 Eli Rivers (#22 Dustin Jesseau), 10:23, 2nd 4-4

CLB, #11 Kirk Underwood,13:16, 2nd 5-4

PIC, #22 Dustin Jesseau (#23 Eli Rivers, #16 Trevor Lord) 14:51 2nd 5-5

PIC, #16 Trevor Lord (#19 Nick Gullo, #21 Nicholas Magill-Diaz) PP Goal 19:17 2nd 6-5

PIC, #19 Nick Gullo (#16 Trevor Lord) PP Goal, 7:35, 3rd, 7-5

First Period:

Tyler Barrow scored the first goal of the game, off a great pass from Kyle Moore, to put the Columbus River Dragons up 1-0. Minutes later, IceCats' Eli Rivers centered it to Houston Wilson, who put it away to tie the game. Rivers made an excellent play on the late two on one rush, capping it off with the beautiful pass for the Wilson finish. The River Dragons didn't back down and tested Gonzalez from the right side. Gonzalez responded with a sprawling stick save on Underwood to keep the score deadlocked at one.

Dustin Jesseau fired a hard shot on net with traffic out in front. Trevor Lord trapped the rebound and put it home for his first of the season to make it 2-1. His 79th goal in the Federal Pro Hockey League.

Later in the frame, Columbus failed to clear the puck, and Lord capitalized. He lasered a shot past Babin for his second of the night. Lord's tally extended the IceCats lead to 3-1 with 5:53 remaining.

In the final minutes of the period, Ryan Galvin cashed in a loose rebound for the power-play goal to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

Second Period:

Kirk Underwood squarely tilted the momentum in favor of the River Dragons. He scored the first of two Columbus goals in 23 seconds to give the River Dragons a 4-3 advantage after entering the period down one goal. Kevin Szabad did the hard work on the fourth goal, banking a wrister off Tyler Barrow and into the net.

Eli Rivers responded for the IceCats. He scored his first goal of the season to tie the game at four. Dustin Jesseau took a shot that was deflected. Jesseau collected his own rebound and threaded a great pass to Rivers, who buried the equalizer into the back of the net.

Underwood and Tyler Barrow demonstrated a great give and go to secure Underwood's hat trick. Underwood's third gave the River Dragons a 5-4 lead with 6:43 remaining in the period.

The rollercoaster action continued as Nick Gullo tied it up again, this time at five. Gullo crashed the net and swatted the puck out of the air for the tally. Next, Lord earned his first hat trick of the season to give the IceCats a 6-5 advantage late. The power-play goal came from a point shot that deflected out off a defender and into the back of the net. Lord's tally gave the IceCats a 6-5 lead going into the break.

Third Period:

The netminders on both sides made key saves early in the period. With 11:30 left, the IceCats capitalized on the man advantage. Jesseau reset the play wide to Lord, who centered it to Nick Gullo. Nick sent it past Babin to increase the IceCats' lead to 7-5.

The IceCats defense shut down the River Dragons for the rest of the game. Two key penalty kills highlighted PeeDee's strong defense and helped secure their first win in franchise history.

The IceCats head on the road next week to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds in their season opener with puck drop scheduled at 7:35.

The Pee Dee returns home October 24th hosting the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:15.

PORT HURON PROIWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Shutout 4-0, Swept by Prowlers in Opening Weekend Series

by Tyler Platz

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks failed to score despite 40 shots on Prowlers netminder Reid Cooper and dropped both games in their opening weekend series at the Danbury Ice Arena.

After starting the season with a 3-1 loss in a game marked by multiple fights and penalties, the Hat Tricks fell 4-0 in the second game of the set. Over two games, the teams combined for a total of 249 penalty minutes.

Prowlers defenseman Brett Lockhart opened the scoring, sneaking a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton at the 11:37 mark of the first period. A now bandaged Prowlers defenseman, Ben Brockway, exacted some revenge on the Hat Tricks, contributing an assist on the goal.

Port Huron forward Reginald Millette made it a 2-0 lead for the Prowlers, snapping a shot past Penton's low stick side just over three minutes into the second period. With 7:36 left in the period, Prowlers forward Aartu Heikkila made it 3-0 after a quick one-timer from the slot on the power play found its way to the back of the net.

Prowlers defenseman Nicholas Favaro put the nail in the coffin, making it 4-0 with a power play one-timer off a feed from Lockhart with 6:31 left in the third period.

For the Hat Tricks, just like the opener, they couldn't solve Cooper at all, allowing him to secure his first shutout of the season. Throughout the weekend, the Hat Tricks pestered Cooper with high shot volume but failed to create high-danger opportunities in front of the net.

On top of the lack of offense by the Hat Tricks, they also struggled to stay out of the box. The Danbury brand of hockey is tough, physical play, not to be confused with undisciplined play. The Hat Tricks took fourteen penalties in the game and 28 for the weekend. That, combined with an unproductive power play that only cashed in on the man advantage once through two games, is a recipe for disaster.

The Hat Tricks return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 17, for their first away game of the year against the two-time defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Cooper's Shutout Secures Sweep

by Will Wiegelman

Danbury, CT - Through the parades to the penalty boxes and extra curricular shenanigans, one thing was clear: this was Reid Cooper's night to close out Reid Cooper's weekend. The Port Huron netminder pitched a 38-save shutout in a 4-0 win in Danbury that closed out a two-game set that saw him stop 85 of 86 Hat Tricks shots on net.

"We were the more prepared team, that's what it comes down to," the winning goaltender said. "We out-battled them and out-competed in every aspect of the game and it showed out there with the score."

In a first period where he made 13 saves, Cooper's offense gave him the game winning goal. Brett Lockhart stepped down the right-wing side and ripped home his first of the season.

In the second, Cooper went 14 for 14 and his team added a pair. Reggie Millette walked into offensive territory and beat Kyle Penton for his first of the year. Later in the frame, a tic-tac-toe passing play went from Dylan Marty to Jamie Bucell to Arttu Heikkilä. The Finn sent his first FPHL goal to the top corner to make it 3-0.

That same power play unit struck again in a third period where Cooper made 11 stops. Nick Favaro ripped a one-timer for his first goal as a Prowler. The two teams combined for 148 penalty minutes.

"They were dialed in all week at practice," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin of his power play unit. "They got a chance to run something we were looking to do. Heikkilä was awesome for us on the power play and the penalty kill and Favaro does everything. Both are outstanding players."

Marty led the way offensively with three helpers while Lockhart and Favaro added an assist apiece to their tallies.

Penton made 25 saves in his pro debut.

The Prowlers head home for the first time on Oct. 17 to open a six-game homestand against the Watertown Wolves.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at INDIANA SENTENELS

Sentinels Battle Hard in Second Game of Opening Weekend

by Brit Morgan

Columbus, IN -The Indiana Sentinels wrapped up their inaugural Federal Prospects Hockey League opening weekend with another spirited matchup against fellow expansion team, the Topeka Scarecrows. Despite strong effort and flashes of offensive firepower, Indiana fell 6-4 in Game 2 at Hamilton Ice Center.

A Fast Start for Topeka

The Scarecrows wasted no time getting on the board, striking early to set the tone. Indiana answered with a goal of their own midway through the period, but Topeka's relentless forecheck and quick puck movement helped them close the first with a 3-1 advantage.

Sentinels Keep Pushing

Indiana refused to back down. In the second period, the Sentinels tightened their defensive play and created several quality scoring chances. A determined effort led to another goal, narrowing the gap - but Topeka's offense stayed hot, extending their lead before intermission.

Final Push in the Third

The Sentinels kept battling through the final frame, adding one more goal and keeping the pressure on. The home crowd's energy never faded, but the Scarecrows' depth ultimately carried them to a 6-4 win.

Scarecrows Take First Ever Weekend Series Sweep, 6-4

by Jon Kliment

Columbus, IN -Two first year franchises met for the second time in two nights to kick off 2025-2026. The Scarecrows found their game in period two and didn't let go on Friday night and set out to keep that momentum going on Saturday as well.

It took a while Topeka picked up where they left off Friday night on the attack as on a 5 on 3 power play TJ Sneath attacked the net and was able to redirect a shot past Parker Rutherford to give the Scarecrows a 1-0 lead. 59 seconds later the Scarecrows connected on the other half of the power play as Elijah Wilson stickhandled through defenders and slipped another past Rutherford for a 2-0 lead. Late in the first while on a power play of their own Indiana's Marquis Grant-Mentis was able to tap in a rebound attempt past Sammy Bernard to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Though there was a lot of back and forth play the difference came in Indiana's physicality in the second period. After Lester Brown was sent to the locker room for the second time in two periods the Scarecrows took a hooking penalty that led to another Grant-Mentis tally from the top of the circle to tie the game up at 2-2 14:19 into the second period. After a high sticking penalty four minutes later the Sentinels Connor Mullins found a way to beat Bernard for their first lead of the season.

Topeka returned to the ice for the third like a team possessed. It took a 4 on 4 opportunity midway through, but Sneath tipped home a Zach Papapetros shot to tie the game at 3-3. 22 seconds later Scott Coash slipped another puck past Rutherford for 4-3 lead. While on a tripping penalty to Indiana and a delayed call to come Wilson scored his second of the night to give Topeka the 5-3 lead. Indiana pulled the goalie late and newcomer Aleksander Jirousek was able to beat Bernard to close the gap to 5-4. With 28 seconds to go and the netminder pulled again Gordon Whalen threw one down the ice that found the back of the net for the 6-4 win.

Bernard stopped 18 of 22 in the win.

Topeka opens up at home on Friday night October 17th at 7:05 pm. Don't miss all the fun and excitement. Get your tickets on ticketmaster, at the Cable Dahmer box office, or by calling the Scarecrows!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

