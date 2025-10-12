Cooper's Shutout Secures Sweep

Through the parades to the penalty boxes and extra curricular shenanigans, one thing was clear: this was Reid Cooper's night to close out Reid Cooper's weekend. The Port Huron netminder pitched a 38-save shutout in a 4-0 win in Danbury that closed out a two-game set that saw him stop 85 of 86 Hat Tricks shots on net.

"We were the more prepared team, that's what it comes down to," the winning goaltender said. "We out-battled them and out-competed in every aspect of the game and it showed out there with the score."

In a first period where he made 13 saves, Cooper's offense gave him the game winning goal. Brett Lockhart stepped down the right-wing side and ripped home his first of the season.

In the second, Cooper went 14 for 14 and his team added a pair. Reggie Millette walked into offensive territory and beat Kyle Penton for his first of the year. Later in the frame, a tic-tac-toe passing play went from Dylan Marty to Jamie Bucell to Arttu Heikkilä. The Finn sent his first FPHL goal to the top corner to make it 3-0.

That same power play unit struck again in a third period where Cooper made 11 stops. Nick Favaro ripped a one-timer for his first goal as a Prowler. The two teams combined for 148 penalty minutes.

"They were dialed in all week at practice," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin of his power play unit. "They got a chance to run something we were looking to do. Heikkilä was awesome for us on the power play and the penalty kill and Favaro does everything. Both are outstanding players."

Marty led the way offensively with three helpers while Lockhart and Favaro added an assist apiece to their tallies.

Penton made 25 saves in his pro debut.

