Kim's Big Night Leads to Black Bear's Victory

Published on October 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears and Watertown Wolves clashed in the North Country for their second meeting in as many nights. The Black Bears skated away with a 7-3 victory, thanks to the efforts of several new players.

Mac Jansen got the night started with his first regulation goal of the season, scoring on the power play. The Black Bears doubled their lead just two minutes later, as Austin Thompson found the back of the net. The Wolves responded quickly, tying the game with goals from Klinck and Gutierrez. Binghamton regained the lead with their first goal from the blue line, as Cam Cervone fired a seeing-eye shot that found twine. The teams skated off to the locker rooms with the Black Bears holding a one-goal lead after the first period.

The second period featured just one goal, as goaltending tightened on both sides. Darion Benchich redirected a Ryan Gil shot to tie the game with under a minute to play, sending the contest into the third period knotted at 3-3.

The third period was all Black Bears, as they rattled off four unanswered goals. The go-ahead tally came on the power play from C.J. Stubbs. Rookie Tim Kim then added two more, finishing plays in front of the net to extend Binghamton's lead. Austin Thompson capped off the scoring with his second goal of the night, sealing a 7-3 win and the Black Bears' first regulation victory of the season.

Wyatt Friedlander was terrific in his debut, stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced. His counterpart, Anton Borodkin, had a tougher night, stopping 42 of 49 shots. The Black Bears collect three points on the road and look ahead to their next game at home next Friday, when they face the Danbury Hat Tricks.

by Cole Parenti







