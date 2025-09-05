Top Dawg Finds New Home

Published on September 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton - The Binghamton Black Bears are extremely proud to announce the signing of veteran forward Mac Jansen for the 2024-25 season. The 32-year-old is a former teammate of both C.J. Stubbs and Coach Brant Sherwood.

Jansen, originally from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, has spent a majority of his career with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. During his 284 games in Roanoke Jansen scored 107 goals, while also chipping in 127 assists. Jansen is no stranger to the FPHL having brief stints in both Columbus and Watertown.

Jansen Joins the Black Bears as they start their quest for a Commissioner's Cup three-peat. A former champion himself with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Jansen gives the Black Bears another veteran presence in the forward group. He was a crucial part of the Rail Yard Dawgs' President's Cup run as he served as team captain and scored the overtime-winning goal during the first franchise's championship.

He is also the second player (Bondarenko) who played the previous season in the SPHL to join the Black Bears this week.

Single-game tickets are on sale now, call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.