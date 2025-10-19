BB Blank Rabbits on the Road

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears shutout the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-0 on Saturday night. Connor McAnanama earned his first shutout of the season, turning away all 21 shots he faced. Mac Jansen led the game with two goals and one assist.

Inside the Danbury Ice Arena for the first time this season, the Black Bears started the same goaltender in back-to-back games. Neither side was able to get on the board in the opening period, as the Black Bears barely had an advantage in shots on goal, leading 10-9 after one.

Gavin Yates scored the opening goal on the power play, tabbing goals in back-to-back games this weekend. The Binghamton power play would go on to finish 1 for 2.

It wasn't until the third period when the Black Bears were able to find the insurance goal. Mac Jansen scored 4:30 into the period, and from there on, they did not look back. The PK was able finish the night a perfect 3 for 3 and Binghamton secured a 3-0 victory in their second road game of the season.

Binghamton improves 4-0-0 with 12 points in the standings.

