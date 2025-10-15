Austin D'Orazio Joins Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of defenseman, Austin D'Orazio to the active roster. This move comes after the Black Bears have placed Captain, Tyson Kirkby on the 15-day injured reserve list.

D'Orazio is a 23-year-old native of Vaughan, Ontario. He spent the last two seasons playing at Utica University with the Pioneer's NCAA DIII team. In those two seasons, D'Orazio appeared in 31 games and had six points. Prior to his two years with Utica University, D'Orazio played in the OJHL with the Markham Royals and Trenton Golden Hawks.

Austin is a left-handed defenseman that stands at 6'0" and weighs 195 lbs. D'Orazio will wear #11 with the Black Bears.

2025-26 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.







