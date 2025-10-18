Binghamton's 3-Goal 3rd Secures W

Published on October 17, 2025

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-3 on Friday night. The Black Bears scored three times in the final frame to push themselves over the finish line and secured three points in the standings.

Cam Clark started the scoring in the opening frame just 2:31 into the contest. Binghamton was able to extend their lead thanks to Ivan Bondarenko recording his first as a Black Bear, 90 seconds later. Binghamton dominated the time of possession and shots on goal, but Danbury was able to find a lifeline on the power play. Jordon Kromm deflected a shot into the net for the only Hat Trick goal of the frame.

Bondarenko was able to push the lead back to two, scoring fast into the period once again. Jonny Ruiz inched the game closer, tallying his first of the year and recording Danbury's second power play goal of the night. Finally, the Black Bears power play lit the lamp, Austin Thompson scored his fourth goal of the campaign, which would eventually become the game-winning goal. After two periods Binghamton had a 4-2 lead.

In the third, Danbury was the team to score first, Austan Bellefeuille fired a shot that ricochet off a defender, and into the net. Once again it was a one-goal affair, but the Black Bears were able to pull away. Gavin Yates scored the empty-net goal, and Scott Ramaekers added the exclamation point in the final minute. Binghamton wins on home ice 6-3.

