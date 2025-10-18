Hat Tricks Fall 6-3 to Binghamton in First Road Test

October 17, 2025

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped their third straight game of the season, and first on the road, in a 6-3 loss to the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. Danbury starts the season 0-3 for the first time in franchise history.

It was a one-goal game with two minutes remaining until Binghamton sealed the win in a 40-second span. Gavin Yates scored an empty-netter before Scott Ramaekers tapped in a cross-slot pass from Jacob Shankar following a Hat Tricks turnover. Despite the loss, goaltender Connor Penton stopped 44 of 49 shots in his second professional start.

Forward Cameron Clark opened the scoring for Binghamton, burying a rebound off Penton's right pad at 2:41 of the first period. Less than two minutes later, Ivan Bondarenko doubled the lead, sliding the puck through Penton's five-hole.

Danbury got on the board late in the period when newly acquired rookie Jordon Kromm scored his first professional goal at 19:36. In his Hat Tricks debut, Kromm rang a shot off the right post, off the back of goalie Connor McAnanama, and over the line.

Bondarenko struck again early in the second period with a backhander around Penton's outstretched left pad to make it 3-1. Captain Jonny Ruiz answered on the power play at 5:38, ripping a shot from the right circle off a feed from Noah Robinson, who recently returned from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, for his first goal of the season. But Austin Thompson restored Binghamton's two-goal advantage late in the frame with a low wrister from the slot.

In the third, Austan Bellefeuille recorded his first goal in black and orange at 7:09, bringing Danbury within one after the puck deflected off a Black Bears defender. The goal marked the Hat Tricks' first even-strength tally of the 2025-26 campaign. Bellefeuille also became the second member of his family to score while wearing a Danbury sweater-his uncle, Blake Bellefeuille, notched the inaugural goal for the Danbury Trashers in 2004-05.

Next up, the Hat Tricks return home Saturday, Oct. 18, to face the Black Bears again in search of their first win of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

