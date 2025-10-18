FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on October 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BILOXI BREAKERS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Scarecrows Makes It Three In A Row With First Home Win, 5-2

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka opened up at home for the first time in 20 years for pro hockey at the Stormont Vail Events Center tonight. Before an announced crowd of 6,712 Topeka made sure to put on a show from before the puck even dropped. With 2 choirs of over 200 kids singing the anthem, police cars on the ice, the coach arriving in a jeep, one could be forgiven for forgetting there was still a hockey game to be played.

The Scarecrows wasted no time in attacking much like last week pepping Eloi Bouchard with shots, but it was a huge effort from Thomas Murphy that ended up breaking the 0-0 tie 5:10 into the game as he dangled his way past two defenders and chipped it in past Bouchard to give Topeka the 1-0 lead. 7:03 later Topeka doubled up their lead on a tip by TJ Sneath on a Connor Lind ripper from the point to give the Scarecrows a 2-1 advantage. After two straight penalties on the Scarecrows Cole Crowder was able to bank a shot off a couple of players in front of the net to narrow the gap to 2-1 after one.

The Scarecrows found the back of the net first in the second period as Murphy was able to beat Bouchard once again to give Topeka back its two goal lead 3-1. While on a power play late in the period after a Trey Fischer interference call Elijah Wilson extended his goal scoring streak blasting a slap shot past Bouchard for a 4-1 lead with 39 seconds to go in the middle frame.

On a carry over power play from the last five seconds of the second the Breakers found the back of the net as Yaroslav Yevdokimov put one behind Sammy Bernard to make it 4-2 just 57 seconds into period three. The Scarecrows answered back with an empty netter as Hugo Koch launched a puck into the air for Scott Coash who buried it to give Topeka the 5-2 victory in their first home game.

Bernard stopped 28 of 30 in the win, his third of the season.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night as they finish off the weekend series with the Breakers here in Topeka at 7:05 pm. Get your tickets at the Cable Dahmer Box Office or by logging on to Ticketmaster!

Scarecrows Snag Home Opener

by Devin Dobek

Topeka, KS - It was opening night in Topeka, and the Breakers would look to spoil the home opener in front of 6000 rabid Scarecrows fans. Unfortunately, fueled by Thomas Murphy's career night, the Scarecrows were able to escape their blunders on the penalty sheet and take down Biloxi 5-2.

The game had a delayed start inside the Stormont Vail Events Center due to an incredible pre-game ceremony christening pro hockey back in Topeka for the first time in over 20 years. There were 3 cruisers on the ice with sirens blaring as the Scarecrows all took the ice with American Flags. The only skater without the stars and stripes with him was Wichita native Quinn O'Reilly, with the flag of Kansas. The puck would eventually drop closer to 7:40, in front of a loud and raucous Topeka environment. The 'Crows came out hot, banging bodies and controlling the zone time early on. They were eventually rewarded when Thomas Murphy weaved through Vlad Pavlov and flipped the puck over Bouchard's glove to open the scoring at 1-0. The Breakers began to mount some pressure of their own after heading to the man advantage, but it was almost instantaneously snuffed out once the penalty clock ended. Back the other way, Sneath tipped home a shot from Lind to double the lead at 2-0. But the door of opportunity would open for the Breakers with the Scarecrows taking back to back minor penalties. On the 2 man advantage, Cole Crowder scored his 2nd goal in as many games as a Breaker to cut the deficit to 1. As the horn sounded with 40 minutes to play, it was anybody's contest. The shots favored Topeka at 11-9.

The Breakers looked to build off of their most recent goal heading into the second frame. However, a Cole Crowder double minor for high sticking would leave them shorthanded for 4 minutes. After a great kill, it was time to go to work. But once again, the Breakers momentum would be thwarted by Thomas Murphy, backhanding home his 2nd of the night to restore the lead to two. Murphy had just 3 goals and 4 assists in his career 38 games prior to tonight. It was safe to say he was having a career day. Back and forth they went in the back half of the frame. A back half littered with penalty minutes and opportunities for both sides. But after all of the exchanges, it was a dreaded final minute powerplay goal from Elijah WIlson to boost the lead to 3. In the closing seconds, Jakub Volf was booked for slashing, and the Breakers would get set to make the necessary adjustments to pull closer, beginning the final chapter a man up.

A familiar face potted the powerplay goal to begin period 3, former FPHL goals leader and Mississippi SeaWolf Yaro Yevdokimov. The Breakers had once again pulled to within 2, but did they have enough to pull off a comeback? Well it would be hard to generate momentum for either side the rest of the way. Breakers goaltender Eloi Bouchard was run over twice, resulting in a litter of penalties down the stretch. With long stoppages late in the game, the Breakers struggled to find a tempo and were buried by a Scott Coash empty-netter to cement the score at 5-2.

The two teams will square off once again tomorrow night at 7:05 CST inside the Stormont Vail Events Center, with player assistant and legendary enforcer Justin Schmitt returning to the lineup.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Penalties Doom "Inconsistent" Prowlers

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers suffered their first loss of the season in a mistake-filled home opener at McMorran Place. The visiting Watertown Wolves skated away with a 6-2 victory.

"There's a lot to clean up from this game," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Not every game is going to be perfect, but we can't be inconsistent with our effort and physicality."

The Wolves struck first in the opening frame on a goal by Quinn Chevers. 1:09 later, Jamie Bucell willed a puck in at the crease to tie things up.

A penalty filled second period saw the Prowlers shorthanded often and Watertown capitalized as Brad Reitter put them in the lead heading to the third. The middle stanza also featured a trio of bouts.

"I thought some of those penalties were, maybe, tough calls," Paulin said. "But, there were other penalties that were absolutely unacceptable. There's a lot to clean up and that's one of many areas.

The game got out of reach with two Wolves goals in the first four minutes of the third. The teams traded a goal apiece after that until the empty netter sealed the deal.

Nick Favaro got the other goal for the Prowlers while Reid Cooper suffered his first loss of the season after making 26 saves.

"I think we needed to simplify things a lot," Bucell said. "Our heads weren't in it fully, clearly. A lot of over-skating pucks and not battling hard enough."

Egor Filipov scored twice and added an assist while Gil had a goal and two helpers to lead the way for Watertown. Breandan Colgan got the first win of the Wolves 2025-26 campaign after making 37 stops.

The teams will be back for a rematch tomorrow, Oct. 18 in Port Huron with a 7:05 P.M. puck drop. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton's 3-goal 3rd Secures W

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-3 on Friday night. The Black Bears scored three times in the final frame to push themselves over the finish line and secured three points in the standings.

Cam Clark started the scoring in the opening frame just 2:31 into the contest. Binghamton was able to extend their lead thanks to Ivan Bondarenko recording his first as a Black Bear, 90 seconds later. Binghamton dominated the time of possession and shots on goal, but Danbury was able to find a lifeline on the power play. Jordon Kromm deflected a shot into the net for the only Hat Trick goal of the frame.

Bondarenko was able to push the lead back to two, scoring fast into the period once again. Jonny Ruiz inched the game closer, tallying his first of the year and recording Danbury's second power play goal of the night. Finally, the Black Bears power play lit the lamp, Austin Thompson scored his fourth goal of the campaign, which would eventually become the game-winning goal. After two periods Binghamton had a 4-2

lead.

In the third, Danbury was the team to score first, Austan Bellefeuille fired a shot that ricochet off a defender, and into the net. Once again it was a one-goal affair, but the Black Bears were able to pull away. Gavin Yates scored the empty-net goal, and Scott Ramaekers added the exclamation point in the final minute. Binghamton wins on home ice 6-3

Hat Tricks Fall 6-3 to Binghamton in First Road Test

by Lexi Burkey-Yau

Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped their third straight game of the season, and first on the road, in a 6-3 loss to the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. Danbury starts the season 0-3 for the first time in franchise history.

It was a one-goal game with two minutes remaining until Binghamton sealed the win in a 40-second span. Gavin Yates scored an empty-netter before Scott Ramaekers tapped in a cross-slot pass from Jacob Shankar following a Hat Tricks turnover. Despite the loss, goaltender Connor Penton stopped 44 of 49 shots in his second professional start.

Forward Cameron Clark opened the scoring for Binghamton, burying a rebound off Penton's right pad at 2:41 of the first period. Less than two minutes later, Ivan Bondarenko doubled the lead, sliding the puck through Penton's five-hole.

Danbury got on the board late in the period when newly acquired rookie Jordon Kromm scored his first professional goal at 19:36. In his Hat Tricks debut, Kromm rang a shot off the right post, off the back of goalie Connor McAnanama, and over the line.

Bondarenko struck again early in the second period with a backhander around Penton's outstretched left pad to make it 3-1. Captain Jonny Ruiz answered on the power play at 5:38, ripping a shot from the right circle off a feed from Noah Robinson, who recently returned from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, for his first goal of the season. But Austin Thompson restored Binghamton's two-goal advantage late in the frame with a low wrister from the slot.

In the third, Austan Bellefeuille recorded his first goal in black and orange at 7:09, bringing Danbury within one after the puck deflected off a Black Bears defender. The goal marked the Hat Tricks' first even-strength tally of the 2025-26 campaign. Bellefeuille also became the second member of his family to score while wearing a Danbury sweater-his uncle, Blake Bellefeuille, notched the inaugural goal for the Danbury Trashers in 2004-05.

Next up, the Hat Tricks return home Saturday, Oct. 18, to face the Black Bears again in search of their first win of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Three Unanswered Goals Boost Bobcats to Opening Night Win

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before a home-opener record crowd of nearly 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats opened their third season with a statement win, scoring a trio of unanswered goals to roar to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus River Dragons.

Columbus used having 2 games already under their belt to their advantage early, controlling possession and creating chances. That paid off at the 3:05 mark of the opening frame when Loik Plouffe scored on a solo breakaway, taking a pass from Kevin Szabad and sniping a shot through the five-hole of Bobcats goaltender Anthony Shrum to put Columbus ahead 1-0.

Former collegiate teammates reunited, "The Buff State Boys" Nikita Kozyrev and Nick Stuckless hooked up for the equalizer at the 14:27 mark of the first. Kozyrev kept the play alive in the offensive zone with a keep at the far blue line that followed a series of strong shifts as Blue Ridge began to find their legs. Kozyrev then fed Stuckless down the far wing, and the Orangeville ON native sniped home the first Bobcats goal of the season, a wrister that popped the bottle past the stick side of River Dragons netminder Trevor Babin. 1-1 is where things stood after one period of play.

The lone goal of a penalty-filled middle frame came on the power play, when Josh Colten one-timed the puck past Shrum with help from Cody Wickline and Ryan Galvin to put Columbus ahead 2-1 at the 13:31 mark of the second.

The Bobcats wasted no time beginning the final frame with a bang. Just 16 seconds into the third, and while killing off a major penalty, Kyle Heitzner forced a turnover shorthanded and let loose a shot that bounded off the pad of Babin and right to Mike Mercurio, who made no mistake ripping it home to tie things up at 2.

Kozyrev and Stuckless found each other again, and teamed up for the pair of assists on the eventual game winning goal. Picture-perfect tic-tac-toe passing on the power play saw Justin Daly tap in the GWG on the backdoor to put Blue Ridge ahead for good, 3-2 at the 13:01 mark of the third.

Mercurio sealed the deal with his second of the night, an empty netter with help from Captain Danny Martin and Robin Eriksson that was the Dragons' dagger and earned the New Hartford, NY native and newly named assistant captain first star honors on the evening.

The contest is not only the Bobcats first-ever home-opening victory, but also the first game in franchise history where the club scored each a power play goal, shorthanded goal and empty net goal.

Kozyrev's pair of apples earned him third star honors in his Blue Ridge debut, with Stuckless taking second star for his two-point outing. Honorable mention to Anthony Shrum, whose 43 saves on 45 shots included a number of massive stops down the stretch.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night for Pack the House Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.

River Dragons Fall to Bobcats, 4-2

by Liam Gotimer

Wytheville, VA - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated 4-2 by the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night, at the Hitachi Energy Arena, in Wytheville, Virginia.

Trevor Babin was in goal for the River Dragons, while Anthony Shrum started for the Bobcats.

The River Dragons opened the scoring 3:05 in, as Loik Plouffe, in his season debut, slid a wrist shot five-hole while on a breakaway. Kevin Szabad earned the lone assist on Plouffe's tally.

Later in the period, Nick Stuckless tied the game for Blue Ridge, completing a crisp passing sequence.

In the middle frame, the only goal would belong to Columbus, as Josh Colten blasted a one-timer into the top corner of the net. Cody Wickline and Ryan Galvin assisted on the goal for Colten.

In the third, the Bobcats would forge a furious comeback, scoring three unanswered to achieve victory.

Mike Mercurio scored just 16 seconds in shorthanded to even the score, while Justin Daily tickled the twine to put Blue Ridge on top for the first time in the game.

In the late stages of regulation time, Columbus pulled Trevor Babin in favor of the extra attacker.

Following a time-out, a blocked shot resulted in Mike Mercurio putting the game on-ice with an empty-net goal, and his second marker of the frame.

Trevor Babin took the loss for the River Dragons, stopping 35 of 38, while Anthony Shrum denied 43 of 45.

The River Dragons will be back in action tomorrow night from the Hitachi Energy Arena in Wytheville, Virginia, when the club battles Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube,

Facebook, and Sporfie

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at INDIANA SENTENELS

Crustaceans Start Campaign with a Perfect 10

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Columbus, IN - The Athens Rock Lobsters began their 2025-26 season with a 10-0 thrashing of the Indiana Sentinels Friday night in the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena.

Hoping to strengthen the power play this season, the Garrett Rutledge era began with a Filip Virgili goal on the man advantage. The Swede tipped a Garrett Milan shot at the 9:02 mark of the first period.

Roughly a minute later, Eric Neiley marked his Rock Lobster debut with a goal on the shorthand. The veteran one-timed a rebound through the five hole of Bryn Sommerfeldt.

The Athens resident would quickly score his second of the night just 13 seconds into the middle period.

Rookie Luke Croucher started his three-point night with his first professional goal, putting the moves on Sommerfeldt with a dangle and score.

Known for using his hands for different reasons, powerhouse Elias Thompson opened up his Athens account with a notch later on in period.

A five-goal third period was highlighted by a Garrett Milan pair of finishes, Croucher's second of the night, Gleb Bandurkin's first goal as a Rock Lobster and Jordan Rosenbaum's first professional goal.

A recruit from a Division I program, Carter McPhail registered the shutout in his first professional contest.

The Rock Lobsters matched their highest goal tally in franchise history with 10 goals, as well as recording the largest margin of victory in Athens pro hockey history.

The Rock Lobsters (1-0-0-0, 3 pts) return to Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m., hoping to secure a season-opening series sweep.

PEE DEE ICECATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Home Opener to IceCats

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped Friday night's home opener at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to the Pee Dee Ice Cats by a final score of 6-4. Goal scorers for the Thunderbirds in the game included Gus Ford (2), Zach White, and Jan Salak. Twin City returns to action Saturday night in another home contest against Pee Dee. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Zach White opened the scoring for Twin City at 5:45 of Friday's opening period. The goal was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Steven Ford. Gus Ford netted his first of two goals during the game minutes later to increase the Thunderbirds' lead to two. Zach White and Roman Kraemer each recorded an assist on the play. The final goal of Friday's opening period was netted by Pee Dee's Patriks Marcinkevics. The goal was assisted by Timur Rasulov. The Thunderbirds outshot the IceCats by a 25-10 margin during the 1st period, and carried a 2-1 advantage into the 2nd period.

Pee Dee scored four times during Friday's 2nd period, and outshot Twin City 13-9. The first goal of the 2nd period was scored by Eli Rivers. The scoring play was assisted by Chance Adrian and Trevor Lord, and it brought the score to a 2-2 tie. Chance Adrian scored on the power play at 7:09 of the 2nd period to give Pee Dee the lead. The goal was assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Dominiks Marcinkevics. Dominiks Marcinkevics scored at 8:06 of the period to put Pee Dee in front by two goals. The goal was assisted by Houston Wilson and Nicholas Magill-Diaz. Jan Salak ended the IceCats' run of four consecutive goals with his first goal of the year at 10:13 of the 2nd period. Jacob Schnapp and Don Carter Jr. each collected an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Friday's high-scoring 2nd period was netted by Dominiks Marcinkevics with 6:27 left to play. Houston Wilson and Timur Rasulov each recorded an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds trailed by two goals entering Friday's final period.

The two teams combined for two goals in the 3rd period following a five-goal second period. Pee Dee's final goal of the game was scored at 11:11 of the 3rd period by Dominiks Marcinkevics. Patricks Marcinkevics and Konstantin Chernyuk assisted on the goal. The final goal of Friday's game was scored by Gus Ford with under two minutes to play. The goal was Ford's second of the game, and was assisted by Dionne Demke and Zach White. The Thunderbirds were outshot 15-7 in the 3rd period, but outshot the IceCats by an overall margin of 41-38. Twin City dropped the contest by a final score of 6-4 and fell to 0-1-0 on the season.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether

IceCats Overpower Thunderbirds 6-4 in Road Victory

by Jonathan Hudson

Winston-Salem, NC - The PeeDee IceCats overpowered the Twin City Thunderbirds 5-3 on Friday night to earn their first road win in history. The IceCats netted four goals in the second period to overtake the Thunderbirds. From there, they added one more tally to get the win. Dominiks Marcinkevics led the IceCats offense with three goals, and Ricardo Gonzalez made 37 saves in the victory.

First Period:

The pace of the game rivaled that found at a track meet. Both teams used their speed to create chances early in the period. The Twin City Thunderbirds had seven shots on goal in the opening five minutes. Ricardo Gonzalez was up to the challenge, turning away each shot to keep the scoreline at zero.

The IceCats had a great chance with a breakaway from Konstantin Chernyuk. He skated in and lifted it towards Boris Babik, who steered it aside. The Thunderbirds countered, and Zach White went end to end; he skated in on Gonzalez and scored stick side to make it 1-0 with 14:55 left in the period.

Three minutes later, Zach White created a turnover in his offensive zone and centered the puck to Gus Ford. Ford quickly wristed it on frame and past Gonzalez for the Thunderbirds' second tally at 11:43. The IceCats didn't let the two-goal deficit loom for long. Patriks Marcinkevics collected a loose puck and went coast to coast, juking one defender, skating in on Babik, and beating him with the elevated backhand into the top right corner to make it 2-1 with 10:34 remaining.

Zach White skated strong to the net for Thunderbirds one-on-one and flipped a shot towards Gonzalez. Gonzalez made a great blocker save, his 12th of the frame, to keep the scoreline at 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Second Period:

The IceCats pounced early in the second frame. Eli Rivers corralled a loose puck and sent a shot into the low left corner for the equalizer, making it 2-2 with 14:35 remaining.

The IceCats' offensive spark continued when a shot was tipped out in front and Dominiks Marcinkevics tapped the loose puck home to make it 3-2 IceCats 7:09. The visitors created an odd man rush, Babik deflected the initial shot, but TJ Prexler cashed in the rebound to make it 4-2.

Jan Salak received a centering pass and rifled a shot into the back of the net to make it 4-3 with 9:47 remaining in the second. Later in the period, Dominiks Marcinkevics extended the IceCats' lead back to two. Timur Rasulov threaded a great pass to Marcinkevics, who fired it into the back of the net to make it 5-3. The IceCats played lockdown defense for the final five and a half minutes to take a two-goal lead into the third period.

Third Period:

Gonzalez stood tall in the third period making a key save on Crespo's wrister and totaled seven stops in the first ten minutes.

The Marcinkevics twins connected for another tally. Dominiks Marcinkevics beamed the puck into the upper left corner of the net. His hat trick gave the Pee Dee IceCats a 6-3 advantage.

Gus Ford skated a full circle in his offensive zone, darted past two defenders towards the crease, and flipped a backhand past Gonzalez to make it 6-4 with 1:51 remaining.

Gonzalez made a great pad save with less than one minute left and fought off another shot in the closing seconds. The IceCats captured their first road victory in franchise history, winning 5-3 to improve to 2-0-1 on the season and in first place in the Continental Division.

The IceCats return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tomorrow night for another tilt against the Thunderbirds at 6:05 p.m. Catch the broadcast on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







