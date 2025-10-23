Tmej Signs in Binghamton

Published on October 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of goaltender, Dominik Tmej to the active roster.

Dominik Tmej is a 26-year-old from Bradenton, Florida, whose family roots come from Czechia. Tmej played two years in the QMJHL (major juniors) with the Moncton Wildcats, Quebec Remparts and Acadie-Bathhurst Titan. After two more years in the MJAHL, Dominik enrolled at Briercrest College in Caronport, Saskatchewen. In his four years with the Clippers, Tmej appeared in 64 games, and posted a 26-25-1 record with a save % above .900 every year. That included the 2024-25 ACAC regular season title.

Tmej stands at 5'11" 175 pounds and is a left-handed, catching goalie.

Prorated 2025-26 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.