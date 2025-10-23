Hat Tricks Add Two Skaters from Salve Regina University

Published on October 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Kaiden Kanderka and defenseman Ian Tookenay on contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, the team has released goaltender Andrew LoRusso and forward Ethan Esposito, while goaltender Kyle Penton and defenseman Artur Kharisov failed to report.

Forward Genaro Fronduto has been placed on injured reserve, and forward Trevor Neumann has been activated from injured reserve.

Kanderka, 25, begins his profession career with the Hat Tricks after four seasons at Salve Regina University (NCAA lll), where he appeared in 42 games from 2021 to 2025, recording four goals and six assists. The 6-foot-4 Alberta native played three years of junior hockey with the Olds Grizzlys (AJHL) from 2018 to 2021, totaling 34 points (24 goals, 10 assists) and 215 penalty minutes in 104 regular-season games.

"Kaiden gives us much-needed size and an extremely rare mix of top-end speed to go with his 6-foot-4 frame," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's another guy who'll bring instant energy every time he touches the ice."

Tookenay, 25, gets his first shot in the pros with Danbury following a five-year collegiate career at Norwich University and Salve Regina University. Over 66 NCAA Division III games, Tookenay collected five goals and eight assists. In three seasons at Salve Regina, the 6-foot 170-pound lefty put up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 61 outings. Before college, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native was a productive junior player in the MJHL, posting 63 points (26 g, 37 a) in 113 games between Dauphin and Winkler, including a 43-point season in 2019-20.

"Ian brings us a lot of versatility and continues to add depth to our roster," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's extremely reliable and will help us keep growing as a team."

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 26 (12:30 p.m.) in Columbus, Indiana versus the Indiana Sentinels. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.