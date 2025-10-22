Hat Tricks Acquire Defenseman Jackson Legro and Cash from Pee Dee for Defenseman Charlie Bedard

Published on October 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Jackson Legro and financial considerations from the Pee Dee IceCats in exchange for defenseman Charlie Bedard.

Legro, 24, joins the Hat Tricks after appearing in four games with Pee Dee to start the 2025-26 season. The Portland, Maine native made his professional debut last season with the Monroe Moccasins, recording one assist in five games.

Prior to turning pro, Legro played four seasons of NCAA Division III hockey between the University of Southern Maine and Lebanon Valley College. He skated in 19 games for the Huskies in 2024-25, registering a goal, after three seasons at Lebanon Valley where he totaled two goals and nine assists across 65 games.

Before his collegiate career, Legro played junior hockey with the Boston Jr. Rangers (EHL) in 2020-21, posting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 32 regular-season games and adding a goal and an assist in eight playoff appearances.

"Jackson is a big-body defenseman who can do a little bit of everything and fits Coach Bierchen's system to a tee," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said." He's very physical, moves the puck well, and is going to make an impact right away for us."

Bedard, 26, did not suit up in a game for Danbury this season. The Southampton, New York native returned to the the Hat City last season after being acquired in a trade from the Monroe Moccasins on Nov. 21, 2024, compiling 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 44 games in his second stint with the team. He appeared in 20 games with the Hat Tricks in 2023-24 (three assists, 24 PIM) before being selected by the Dashers Hockey Club in the 2024 Expansion Draft.

During the 2023-24 season, Bedard was loaned to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL for 18 games, where he recorded one goal, one assist, and eight penalty minutes before rejoining the Hat Tricks on March 15, 2024.

The 25-year-old began his professional career in 2021-22 with the Delaware Thunder (14 GP, 4g, 2a, 6 pts, 9 PIM) after two seasons at Morrisville State University (NCAA Division III).

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 26 (12:30 p.m.) in Columbus, Indiana versus the Indiana Sentinels.







