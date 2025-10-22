Series Preview: Counting (Scare)crows

Published on October 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

For the first time ever, the Port Huron Prowlers will face off against the expansion Topeka Scarecrows when the teams battle at McMorran Place this weekend. Both teams swept their season opening series on the road before splitting at home this past weekend.

The Prowlers are coming off a series with the Watertown Wolves. On Friday, penalties and inconsistent play plagued them as they fell 6-2. Port Huron regrouped on Saturday to pick up a 2-1 win behind 23 saves from Bailey Huber in his first pro start. The Prowlers are 3-1-0 with nine points and third in the Empire Division.

The Scarecrows opened Landon Arena by welcoming in the Biloxi Breakers. On Friday they kept the Breakers at bay and pulled out a 5-2 win. Thomas Murphy led the way with a pair of goals, including the game winner. Biloxi earned a split the next night by scoring four unanswered goals in the second period to come away with a 6-3 decision. Gordon Whalen factored in on all three Topeka goals. That first loss for the Scarecrows dropped them to 3-1-0 with nine points. They sit second in the Empire thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Blake Anderson (F) - Anderson is set to make his Prowlers debut this weekend after arriving in Port Huron late last week. He scored 21 goals in 55 games as a rookie for Monroe last year and came to the Prowlers in the Tucker Scantlebury trade this summer.

Scarecrows - Scott Coash (F) - As a member of the Motor City Rockers for two seasons, Coash found plenty of success at McMorran Place. He was a thorn in Port Huron's side before heading to Monroe last season.

STAT CENTRAL

Jamie Bucell (PHP) is the only Prowler with a point in all four games so far this season ... Elijah Wilson (TOP) is tied for the FPHL lead in goals (5) and TJ Sneath (TOP) is tied for the league lead in points (9) ... The Prowlers are the only FPHL team currently averaging fewer than 3 goals per game AND 3 goals against per game ... 11 Scarecrows on the roster as of Wednesday morning were selected in either the expansion draft or dispersal drafts this summer and 3 more were acquired via trade before the drafts

SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct. 24, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Oct. 25, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Series Preview: Counting (Scare)crows - Port Huron Prowlers

