Huber Earns Win in First Pro Start

Published on October 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







A third-period goal by Arttu Heikkilä propelled the Port Huron Prowlers to a 2-1 victory over the Watertown Wolves. Bailey Huber got the win in his first pro start.

"It's so exciting," Huber said after the game. "Moving up the ranks from high school to juniors to college and now playing pro. It's a dream come true."

The first two puck drops led to immediate fights but, once the actual hockey began, goaltending was the name of the game. A 1-1 tie, thanks to goals from Port Huron's Dylan Marty and Watertown's Brad Reitter, lasted into the third as Huber and Breandan Colgan turned aside numerous scoring opportunities.

The Prowlers broke the tie with just under 12 minutes to go. Reggie Millette bought time in the offensive zone after carrying the puck across the blue line and feathered a feed through to the trailer. That was Heikkilä who ripped home a perfect shot off the post and in. That turned out to be the game-winning goal and Port Huron earned a split.

Brett Morich earned his first pro point with an assist on Marty's goal and Huber made 23 saves.

"Bailey has been fantastic since he got here," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He's gotten better each day. He had a great college career, we were really high on him. He came in and dominated and won us the game."

Colgan stopped 33 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers continue on their six-game homestand when they host the Topeka Scarecrows for the first time ever on October 24 and 25. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.