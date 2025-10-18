Scarecrows Makes It Three in a Row with First Home Win, 5-2

Topeka opened up at home for the first time in 20 years for pro hockey at the Stormont Vail Events Center tonight. Before an announced crowd of 6,712 Topeka made sure to put on a show from before the puck even dropped. With 2 choirs of over 200 kids singing the anthem, police cars on the ice, the coach arriving in a jeep, one could be forgiven for forgetting there was still a hockey game to be played.

The Scarecrows wasted no time in attacking much like last week pepping Eloi Bouchard with shots, but it was a huge effort from Thomas Murphy that ended up breaking the 0-0 tie 5:10 into the game as he dangled his way past two defenders and chipped it in past Bouchard to give Topeka the 1-0 lead. 7:03 later Topeka doubled up their lead on a tip by TJ Sneath on a Connor Lind ripper from the point to give the Scarecrows a 2-1 advantage. After two straight penalties on the Scarecrows Cole Crowder was able to bank a shot off a couple of players in front of the net to narrow the gap to 2-1 after one.

The Scarecrows found the back of the net first in the second period as Murphy was able to beat Bouchard once again to give Topeka back its two goal lead 3-1. While on a power play late in the period after a Trey Fischer interference call Elijah Wilson extended his goal scoring streak blasting a slap shot past Bouchard for a 4-1 lead with 39 seconds to go in the middle frame.

On a carry over power play from the last five seconds of the second the Breakers found the back of the net as Yaroslav Yevdokimov put one behind Sammy Bernard to make it 4-2 just 57 seconds into period three. The Scarecrows answered back with an empty netter as Hugo Koch launched a puck into the air for Scott Coash who buried it to give Topeka the 5-2 victory in their first home game.

Bernard stopped 28 of 30 in the win, his third of the season.

