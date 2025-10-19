Breakers Earn First Win in Franchise History

BILOXI, MS - After a game that got away from them last night, the Breakers looked for revenge on Saturday night in Topeka. Fueled by a pair of goals from both Yaro Yevdokimov and Declan Conway, the Breakers would outlast Topeka for their first win in franchise history.

Game 2 in Topeka, and after last night's incredible pregame, what was in store tonight? The answer, about 20 jeeps heading onto the ice for the National Anthem. Once everything had wrapped up, it was time to play some hockey. Not even 90 minutes into the game, some pushing and shoving between Connor Lind and Dylan Infantino escalated to the first fight on home ice for the Scarecrows. With the crowd behind them, not even two minutes later, Gordon Whalen beat Josh Rosenzweig glove side from Elijah WIlson to make it 1-0. Neither team could mount much momentum after that, exchanging minor penalties back and forth. The Breakers went 0/3 in their chances while Topeka went 0-2, and the score held for the remainder of the frame at 1-0. The Breakers led in shots 15-9 through the opening 20.

Rookie goaltender Daniil Bryzgalov was exceptional through 1 period, but his luck would run out in a landslide of a 2nd period. After an early Jacob Gagnon holding call, the Breakers went back to work a man up for the 4th time. Closing in on the low circle, Declan Conway beat Bryzgalov short side to tie the hockey game at 1. This was the first of a burst of 3 goals in 5 minutes for Biloxi, with the next coming from veteran forward Dalton Anderson. The Anderson tally marked both the first lead for the Breakers this season and their first even-strength goal. Back on the powerplay, the Breakers struck again. A Cole Crowder shot from the point was tipped home by Yaro Yevdokimov to push the margin to 2. That concluded the Breakers best run of the season, and doubled the margin. But they wouldn't stop there, with Declan Conway tipping home a Crowder shot pass to extend the lead to 3. But the Scarecrows would not go away quietly. Just over a minute later, Avery Smith tipped home a powerplay goal to bring the building back to life. The score remained 4-2 Breakers through 40 minutes.

Period 3 started just about as bad as it could for the Breakers. Off the opening draw, Carter Thornton tore down the ice and buried a Breakaway goal and if you were late getting back to your seat you might've missed it. But the Breakers were able to stave off the Scarecrows tenacity scoring the final 2 goals of the contest. The all important next goal came courtesy of Yaro Yevdokimov once again tipping home a shot from the point to make it 5-2 with 13 minutes remaining. 6 minutes later, Khaden Henry put the game on ice with a great finish from Morrison and Piekarczyk to cement the score at 6-3. Morrison's 2 assists tonight serve as his first two professional points.

The Breakers earn their first win in franchise history, and improve to 1-2-0. They will have the upcoming weekend off before returning to action for their home opener set against the Monroe Moccasins on October 31 - November 1. The Scarecrows are handed their first loss in franchise history and fall to 3-1-0. Next weekend they will head on the road to battle the Port Huron Prowlers in a 2 game set.







