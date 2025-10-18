Rock Lobsters Dominate: Athens Shuts out Indian Sentinels 10-0 in Game One of 2025 Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







COLUMBUS, INDIANA - The Athens Rock Lobsters began their 2025-26 season with a 10-0 thrashing of the Indiana Sentinels Friday night in the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena.

Hoping to strengthen the power play this season, the Garrett Rutledge era began with a Filip Virgili goal on the man advantage. The Swede tipped a Garrett Milan shot at the 9:02 mark of the first period.

Roughly a minute later, Eric Neiley marked his Rock Lobster debut with a goal on the shorthand. The veteran one-timed a rebound through the five hole of Bryn Sommerfeldt.

The Athens resident would quickly score his second of the night just 13 seconds into the middle period.

Rookie Luke Croucher started his three-point night with his first professional goal, putting the moves on Sommerfeldt with a dangle and score.

Known for using his hands for different reasons, powerhouse Elias Thompson opened up his Athens account with a notch later on in period.

A five-goal third period was highlighted by a Garrett Milan pair of finishes, Croucher's second of the night, Gleb Bandurkin's first goal as a Rock Lobster and Jordan Rosenbaum's first professional goal.

A recruit from a Division I program, Carter McPhail registered the shutout in his first professional contest.

The Rock Lobsters matched their highest goal tally in franchise history with 10 goals, as well as recording the largest margin of victory in Athens pro hockey history.

The Rock Lobsters (1-0-0-0, 3 pts) return to Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m., hoping to secure a season-opening series sweep.







