Thunderbirds Collect First Win against IceCats

Published on October 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to post the organization's first win of the 2025-2026 regular season. Zach White (2), Jan Salak, Gus Ford, and Noah Hippolyte-Smith scored goals for Twin-City in the victory. Boris Babik posted his first win of the season in net for the Thunderbirds. Twin City will return to action on Friday, October 24th, in a home game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Patriks Marcinkevics opened the scoring for the IceCats Saturday night at 6:48 of the opening period. Timur Rasulov and Houston Wilson each collected an assist on the scoring play. Zach White netted his first goal of the game less than three minutes later to bring the score to a 1-1 tie. Gus Ford notched an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday's 1st period was scored by Trevor Lord with less than a minute to play. The goal was assisted by Nicholas Magill-Diaz and Dustin Jesseau. The IceCats outshot the Thunderbirds 10-9 during the 1st period, and carried a 2-1 advantage into Saturday's middle period.

Jan Salak scored the first of four unanswered goals by the Thunderbirds at 11:56 of the 2nd period. Salak's scoring play was assisted by Jiri Pestuka and Michal Mania. Twin City captured the lead on a scoring play by Gus Ford at 14:47 of the 2nd period. Roman Kramer and Zach White each notched an assist on the go-ahead goal. Each team recorded 14 shots on net during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds entered Saturday's final period with a one-goal lead.

Zach White scored his second goal of the contest at 3:57 of the 3rd period to give Twin-City a two-goal lead in the battle. Gus Ford and Roman Kraemer each notched an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of the matchup was scored by Noah Hippolyte-Smith into an empty net with less than three minutes to play in the game. Jon Buttitta and Nate Keeley recorded an assist on the game's final scoring play. Twin City was outshot 15-8 in the 3rd period, 38-32 overall in the matchup, but skated away with a 5-2 victory. Boris Babik made 36 saves on 38 shots in the Thunderbirds' bounce-back win over the IceCats.

The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Three Stars of the Game were Zach White (1st), Boris Babik (2nd), and Gus Ford (3rd).

