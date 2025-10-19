Hat Tricks Drop Fourth Straight, Swept by Black Bears in Weekend Set

Published on October 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are still in search of their first win of the season and have dropped to 0-4-0 after two losses in their weekend series against Binghamton, where they were outscored 9-3 and fell 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks improved on their start from Game 1 of the series, outshooting the Black Bears 10-7 in the opening period and generating multiple chances after totaling just 13 shots in Friday's 6-3 defeat.

At the 13:30 mark, with established pressure in Binghamton's zone, Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov appeared to have opened the scoring for Danbury on the second shot of the game with a wraparound near the left post. The call on the ice was no goal, and after review, it was confirmed.

The two new faces in Danbury - forwards Jordan Kromm and Jake Raleigh - had chances as well, threatening to break the seal before the first intermission. With under five minutes in the opening period, forward Genaro Fronduto slid the puck out into the slot to Kromm, whose shot was blocked by Binghamton forward C.J. Stubbs.

In the final minute, Raleigh snuck by Black Bears defenseman Jesse Anderson and bounced a shot off the FPHL's reigning Goaltender of the Year Connor McAnanama's pads before being cleared.

The scoreless tie was broken in the Binghamton-dominated second period. The Black Bears capitalized on the power play after a holding penalty on Legkov. Binghamton forward Gavin Yates snuck a high wrist shot by Hat Tricks goaltender Frankie McClendon from the slot with 13:17 left on the clock.

In the third period, the Hat Tricks struggled to break out of their defensive zone as the Black Bears continued to suffocate them at center ice.

Five minutes into the final period with control in the Hat Tricks' zone, Binghamton forward Ivan Bondarenko fed veteran Mac Jensen for a one-time goal at the left circle, extending the lead to two goals. After Danbury pulled McClendon late, Jensen notched his second of the period in the final seconds to make it 3-0.

The Hat Tricks struggled once again to take advantage of chances on the power play, going 0-3 on the man advantage. After a stellar first period, Danbury's play faded as the night went on, managing just three shots in the final frame.

The Hat Tricks hit the road Saturday, Oct. 25, seeking their first win of the season against the Indiana Sentinels; the action begins at 7:30 p.m. from Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 26 (12:30 p.m.) in Columbus, Indiana versus the Indiana Sentinels. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.