Preview: Thunderbirds Seek Bounce-Back Win over IceCats

Published on October 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Pee Dee IceCats on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tonight.

Twin City (0-1-0) seeks a bounce-back victory over Pee Dee following a 6-4 loss last night in the organization's 2025- 2026 Home Opener at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Area.

Twin City (0-1-0) seeks a bounce-back victory over Pee Dee following a 6-4 loss last night in the organization's 2025- 2026 Home Opener at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Area. Gus Ford (2), Zach White, and Jan Salak each scored for the Thunderbirds in last night's loss. Twin City outshot Pee Dee 41-28 during the contest. The Thunderbirds finished the game 0/4 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill. Boris Babik dropped the game in the net on a 32-save-on-36-shot effort. Tonight's rematch against Pee Dee is the final game of the weekend for Twin City.

Pee Dee (2-0-1) scored four unanswered goals after falling behind by two goals during last night's opening period. The IceCats have now netted thirteen goals in their last two games, including six in last night's contest. Dominiks Marcinkevics (3), Patricks Marcinkevics, Eli Rivers, and Chance Adrian scored in last night's game for Pee Dee. Scoring leaders for the IceCats entering tonight's contest include Dominiks Marcinkevics (3), Nick Gullo (3), Trevor Lord (3), Eli Rivers (2), and Chance Adrian (2). Pee Dee's power play is 5/16 (31.3%), and the penalty kill is 18/18 (100%) entering tonight's road game against Twin City.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube.







