Hat Tricks Sign Two Goaltenders

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltenders Sebastian Resar and Cristian Wong-Ramos on contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Resar, 22, joins the Hat Tricks after beginning the 2025-26 season with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL). TheOttawa native played collegiate hockey at the University of Toronto in 2024-25, where he posted an impressive 2.37 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over four starts. Before college, the 6-foot-3 netminder spent three seasons in the CCHL and AJHL with Renfrew, Lloydminster, and Rockland, earning a combined .905 save percentage in 2022-23 and appearing in more than 80 junior games.

Wong-Ramos, 24, comes to Danbury following a standout 2024-25 season at Trine University, where he went 8-4-0 with a 1.59 GAA and .926 save percentage in 12 games. Across four seasons at Trine, he posted a career record of 16-9-1 with a .905 save percentage. Prior to college, the Alameda, California native developed in the NAHL and NA3HL, highlighted by an 11-game run with the Sheridan Hawks in 2020-21 where he went 10-0-0 with a 2.06 GAA and .938 save percentage.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 26 (12:30 p.m.) in Columbus, Indiana versus the Indiana Sentinels.







