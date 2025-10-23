IceCats Acquire Charlie Bedard in Trade with Danbury Hat Tricks for Jackson Legro

Published on October 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced a trade with the Danbury Hat Tricks: defenseman Charlie Bedard has been acquired by the IceCats in exchange for defenseman Jackson Legro and cash considerations.

Charlie Bedard joins the IceCats with a strong professional r?sum? and a reputation as a steady, two-way defenseman. He previously contributed with Danbury, recording 15 points (1 goal, 14 assists) in 44 games during his second stint with the Hat Tricks.

Jackson Legro departs the IceCats after appearing in four games to start the 2025-26 season in Florence. The 6'4¡å, 209-pound left-shot defenseman will now bring his physical presence and size to Danbury.

Upon completion of the trade, IceCats Head Coach Gary Graham commented:

"Charlie brings a lot of experience to our blueline and also is a great teammate" we look forward to seeing him continue his development in our program. We wish Jackson all the best in Danbury and thank him for his time here."

The addition of Bedard strengthens the IceCats' defensive corps with a player who blends experience, poise under pressure, and the kind of attitude the coaching staff values. His inclusion is designed to help fortify the team's transition game, penalty kill, and overall consistency on the back end.

The Pee Dee IceCats return to action tomorrow night at 7:15 p.m. when they host the Athens Rock Lobsters at the Florence Center for Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Sam Carbis Solutions. Tickets are available now by contacting tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







