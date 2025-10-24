Thunderbirds Sign Cade Hanley
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Cade Hanley to a player agreement ahead of tomorrow's home game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.
Cade Hanley, 26, Defenseman, of Bozeman, Montana, is set to make his professional hockey debut with the Thunderbirds after spending the last five years playing at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA DIII, Dartmouth, Massachusetts). Hanley skated in over one hundred games during his collegiate career. He netted five goals and notched twenty-two assists for twenty-seven total points. Hanley served as the team's Captain during his final season. Before his collegiate career, Hanley skated for Seahawks Hockey (EHL, South Denis, Massachusetts), the Bozeman Ice Dogs (NA3HL, Bozeman, Montana), and Bozeman High School (HS, Bozeman, Montana). He is 6'1", 181 lbs., and a right-handed shot.
Promotions for tomorrow's game include a Halloween Costume Contest and a special VIP merchandise deal. Fans are encouraged to dress up in Halloween Costumes for the game, and the best ones will be featured during the 1st intermission Costume Contest. The best one (as chosen by crowd interaction) will win a prize! Fans who purchase a ticket in the VIP Section for tomorrow's game will also be offered a 10% discount at the Flock Shop.
Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).
