Twin City Set for Battle against Blue Ridge

Published on October 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for tonight's battle against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Tonight's home game promotion is "Halloween Costume Night". Tickets to the matchup are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Promotions for tonight's game include a Halloween Costume Contest and a special VIP merchandise deal. Fans are encouraged to dress up in Halloween Costumes for the game, and the best ones will be featured during tonight's 1st intermission Costume Contest. The best one (as chosen by crowd interaction) will win a prize! Fans who purchase a ticket in the VIP Section for tonight's contest will be offered a 10% discount at the Flock Shop.

Twin City (1-1-0) is set to host Blue Ridge tonight after splitting games last weekend against Pee Dee in the organization's opening weekend for the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds dropped a 6-4 decision a week ago in the Home Opener, but bounced back for a 5-2 victory against the IceCats the following night. Scoring leaders for Twin City through the first two games of the season include Zach White (3), Gus Ford (3), and Jan Salak (2). The Thunderbirds finished with a head-to-head record of 8-5-1 during the 2024-2025 regular season in games played against Blue Ridge, and posted a two-game sweep over the Bobcats in the opening round of the 2025 Commissioners Cup Playoffs. The Thunderbirds will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow night in an away matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. Puck drop for tomorrow night's road game is scheduled for 7:05pm ET. Twin City's next home game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena will be played on Friday, November 7th, against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop for that battle is set for 7:35pm ET.

Blue Ridge (2-0-0) hits the road tonight for the first time this season following back-to-back home wins last weekend over the Columbus River Dragons. The Bobcats won a 4-2 decision in the organization's Home Opener a week ago, and posted a 6-5 victory over the River Dragons the following night. Scoring leaders for Blue Ridge entering tonight's game include Nicholas Stuckless (3), Michael Mercurio (2), and Justin Daly (2). The Bobcats' power play finished the weekend 2 for 9 (22.2%), and the team's penalty kill went 12 for 14 (85.7%). Anthony Shrum posted back-to-back wins in net for Blue Ridge over the weekend. Shrum made 73 saves on 77 shots during the team's two wins. The Bobcats will return home tomorrow night for a matchup against the Pee Dee IceCats following tonight's battle with the Thunderbirds.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and Sporfie. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







