Black Bears Improve to 5-0-0

Published on October 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-4 on Friday night. Binghamton picks up their third victory of the season series and improves to 5-0-0 on the season.

Binghamton came out of the gates on fire and determined to have a hot start. The Black Bears scored a minute into the game thanks to Scott Ramaekers tallying his second of the year. Just 70 seconds later, Jacob Shankar was able to score his first professional goal putting Binghamton up by a pair. They weren't done there either; Ivan Bonderanko and Gavin Yates on the power play, were able to chase the Watertown goalie from the game, making it 4-0. The Wolves put a stop to the Binghamton run with their only goal of the frame. Before the teams headed to the rooms, Emerson Emery scored his first of the year, giving the Black Bears a 5-1 advantage.

The script flipped in the second as the Wolves turned up the pressure. Watertown scored 14 seconds into the frame and tallied a pair of goals at 8:11 and 9:00 of the period. What was a four-goal lead had diminished to a single-goal affair. Binghamton still held a 5-4 lead going into the second intermission.

10 different penalties were issued in the third, primarily to the Wolves. Watertown was unable to sustain offensive pressure and find the equalizer. Binghamton made the plays in the third when they needed too, and despite not scoring in the second and third, win the game 5-4.

Binghamton improves to 5-0-0 and sits at the top of the Empire Division with 14 points.

2025-26 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.