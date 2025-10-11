Johnson, Cooper Lead Prowlers to Opening Night Win

It's a date that has been circled on the calendar since the FPHL schedule came out. The Hat Tricks were looking for revenge after losing a chippy playoff series to the Port Huron Prowlers in April. It started as expected.

Off the opening puck drop, 6'8" 260 lbs enforcer Jesse Swanson dropped the mitts with the Prowlers' newest acquisition, 6'8" 240 lbs AJ Schlepp. Hockey commenced for a bit after that until Swanson jumped public enemy number one in the building, Ben Brockway.

"It was an electric game," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We knew this was what it was going to be. These are two teams that don't like each other, it's been boiling over all summer."

Once that business was finally settled, the scoring commenced in the second period. After a strong Port Huron forecheck, Alex Johnson sent a shot through traffic for the first goal of the season. Later in the frame, a Danbury power play that looked discombobulated throughout the night converted on a Josh Labelle drive from the point.

It was 1-1 in the third until the Prowlers' man advantage struck. Reggie Millette got a shot through and Matt Graham forced it through from the top of the crease.

The Port Huron penalty kill was on display all night long and came up with a kill on a full two-minute five-on-three. Just as that man advantage expired, a misfired shot caromed out of the zone and right to Johnson exiting the penalty box. He picked the corner over Frankie McClendon's glove in a one-on-one situation to give Port Huron some insurance. Reid Cooper and the defense took things the rest of the way.

"The penalty kill was awesome all night," Johnson said. "It got rimmed around by them on a shot and tipped up by [Bryan] Parsons, I read it the whole way. Labelle is playing defense, I know he's a long player. He poked and I shot it straight through his triangle, high glove."

Johnson led the way with his two goals while Cooper made 47 saves in net.

"[Cooper] came into camp in midseason form," Paulin said. "He won the battle in the crease. We always say if you can win the battle in the crease, you look down at the other guy and out-battle him, out-compete him, you're very likely to win and that's what we did tonight."

McClendon took the loss with 29 stops.

The teams reconvene on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 P.M. at Danbury Ice Arena.







