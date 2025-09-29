Players Not at Training Camp Revealed

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the following players are not attending training camp. The Prowlers retain the FPHL rights to all players and they will be listed as inactive, loaned or failed to report in accordance with FPHL rules.

Braidan Simmons-Fischer is attending camp with the Allen Americans (ECHL).

Bobby Price is attending camp with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL).

Tim Organ is attending camp with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL).

Stefan Diezi is playing for SC Langenthal (MyHL).

Adam Heinzl is playing for Epinal (France 2).

Valtteri Nousiainen is playing in Germany.

Mark Blaney is not playing this season.

Kenny Styles is not playing this season.

Tyler Fox is not playing this season.

Tristan Simm is not playing this season.

Yoshihiro Kuroiwa announced his retirement.

